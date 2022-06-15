The actress and singer said her experience on the film "wasn't the best"

Faith Hill Says She Thought She'd 'Never, Ever, Ever' Act in a Movie Again After Stepford Wives

Faith Hill once thought she was done with movies for good.

While appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show Tuesday, the 54-year-old singer opened up about why she thought she was done with films after starring in The Stepford Wives in 2004.

Hill told Kelly Clarkson that in addition to singing in church, she performed in plays from grade school through high school, before acting took a backseat.

"My career took off, no time, had babies, kept on having babies, felt like I was having babies all the time," she explained. (Hill and husband Tim McGraw share daughters Gracie, 25, Maggie, 23, Audrey, 20.)



"I had done a couple of things. I did Stepford Wives with an amazing cast. It wasn't the best experience, so I said, 'I will never ever, ever, ever, ever do another, anything like that, a movie,' " she explained of the film, in which she acted alongside Nicole Kidman, Bette Midler, Glenn Close, Matthew Broderick and Christopher Walken. "Because it took so long. The waiting for me..."

"Hurry up and wait," Clarkson, 40, agreed.

"I cannot," the Breathe singer said. "I have to be busy, doing stuff. Anyway, then I did an independent thing called Dixieland. I've read a lot of scripts over the years and nothing hit me or the timing wasn't right."

That changed, though, she said when she read the script for 1883 — the first Yellowstone prequel series, in which she stars alongside her husband, 55.

"For the script to have been so incredibly well-written," Hill said. "I honestly had never read anything like that. So we just made the decision to do it."

In 1883, McGraw and Hill play husband and wife James and Margaret Dutton. The "It's Your Love" singer's character is the great-grandfather of Yellowstone patriarch John Dutton, played by Kevin Costner in the hit series.

Days before 1883's season finale aired in February, Paramount+ announced that the originally slated nine-episode series wouldn't end there. Tanya Giles, chief programming officer for ViacomCBS Streaming, announced that its popular spinoff would return to the streamer with more episodes.

Faith Hill as Margaret and Tim McGraw as James in 1883 Faith Hill as Margaret and Tim McGraw as James in 1883 | Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+

News of the extension came after 1883 smashed the streaming service's global record for the most-watched title ever.

"The incredible storytelling and stellar performances behind 1883 have fueled phenomenal new records for Paramount+," said Giles. "We look forward to bringing fans even more of the Duttons' origin story."

1883 follows the Dutton family's 19th-century ancestors as they embark on their wild journey west from Texas to Montana through the Great Plains. Lawless lands, bloody gunfights, danger, and dust (lots of it) are promised in each of its episodes.