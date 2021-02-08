The Fast & Furious Family Gets Back Into Action in F9 Super Bowl Teaser Trailer

On Sunday night, a new teaser trailer for the upcoming ninth installment in the Fast & Furious saga dropped during a commercial break for Super Bowl LV.

In the opening of the 30-second spot, Vin Diesel's character Dominic "Dom" Toretto is heard musing about family, saying, "The world has a way of changing," as scenes of various members from the hit action franchise flash onscreen. "But," as he continues, "there's one thing that always stays the same."

Then, seen with his wife, Letty Ortiz (Michelle Rodriguez), as he talks about missing "the old life," the action quickly picks up as Dominic tells her that he misses it "every day."

F9 was originally scheduled to drop in May 2020 but was pushed back by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The film is now officially scheduled for release on May 28, 2021.

Back in March 2020, the film's Facebook account released a statement on behalf of the Fast Family.

"We feel all the love and the anticipation you have for the next chapter in our saga," the statement read at the time. "That's why it's especially tough to let you know that we have to move the release date of the film. It's become clear that it won't be possible for all of our fans around the world to see the film this May."

"While we know there is disappointment in having to wait a little while longer, this move is made with the safety of everyone as our foremost consideration," the statement added.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly last month, Diesel, 53, opened up about the delay of the film and how he is "definitely eager to share it."

"When you make a good movie, your first goal is to make something that you can be proud of, and in the film business you learn from the very beginning that when the film gets released, even without the pandemic, is rarely in your control," he said. "But when you really think about the quality of the movie, there's more time you have to work in post-production, more time to get the shots right; it does give you a little bit of a cushion."

"I want to get the movie out for all of the great fans who have been waiting for this chapter — and yet look at the world that we live in," he continued. "I can only say that when you see the movie you will be excited and, hopefully, you will be really, really happy."

The film, which serves as the sequel to 2017's The Fate of the Furious is directed by Justin Lin. Lin, 49, directed three other films in the famous franchise: Fast & Furious (2009), Fast Five (2011) and Fast & Furious 6 (2013).