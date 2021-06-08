The ninth film in the Fast & Furious franchise will premiere at the esteemed film festival ahead of its French release date

F9 Set to Screen at Cannes Film Festival Ahead of Opening in France (Reports)

The latest Fast & Furious sequel is cruising to the Cannes beach this summer.

On Monday, Variety, Deadline and multiple other outlets confirmed F9 was the "planetary blockbuster" that would premiere during the 74th Cannes Film Festival ahead of its release in France.

In May, the event's director Thierry Fremaux told Variety a "planetary blockbuster" would screen at the annual festival.

"First off, we have seen some beautiful American films and the selection will reflect that," Fremaux said. "When studios put forward films, the discussions are productive. For that matter, one of them has just made a great offer - a planetary blockbuster that will please all festivalgoers," he teased without revealing the film at the time.

Now, F9 will premiere at Cannes ahead of its July 14 French release. In late May, the movie debuted in 8 markets and brought in a total of $162.4 million, making it the number one movie at the worldwide box office before it opens in the U.S. on June 25.

F9 counts the biggest opening since the pandemic era, a sign movie theaters will indeed bounce back this summer after a lengthy closing due to the COVID-19 health crisis.

A few American movies are set to make their debut at the Cannes Film Festival after it was postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch and Tom McCarthy's Stillwater.

On June 2, it was announced that Jodie Foster, who has won two Best Actress Oscars, will be awarded an honorary Palme d'Or by the festival. The honor is the highest prize awarded at the festival, going to the best film every year.