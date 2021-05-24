F9 debuted in 8 markets with $162.4 million worldwide ahead of its June 25 opening in the U.S.

F9 Is Already the Number One Movie in the World — Before Opening Stateside

F9 is already off to a fast start.

The ninth installment in the Fast & Furious series opened in 8 markets over the weekend, bringing in a total of $162.4 million. That makes it the number one movie at the worldwide box office — before it even opens stateside.

The movie, scheduled to hit U.S. theaters on June 25, brought in $135.6 million from China alone, according to The Hollywood Reporter. F9 also opened in South Korea, Russia, Hong Kong, Russia and the Middle East.

F9 counts the biggest opening since the pandemic era, a sign movie theaters will indeed bounce back this summer after a lengthy closing due to the COVID-19 health crisis.

The sequel sees Vin Diesel return as Dominic Toretto, who's leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) and his son, Brian. But Dom's peaceful life is soon upended with the appearance of his estranged brother Jakob Toretto, played by John Cena.

vin diesel and John cena Vin Diesel (L) and John Cena in F9 | Credit: the fast saga/ youtube

Early reactions for the movie first started dropping last week, with critics and journalists mostly agreeing that the movie will please fans.

"I watched #F9 today & it's exactly what you hope it will be. It is the perfect summer blockbuster. Massive memorable action sequences w/ lots of humor, heart, family drama, super magnets and THEY FINALLY GO TO SPACE! Longtime FAST fans will adore all the nods to previous films," wrote Fandango's managing editor Erik Davis.

"I've seen #F9 and can say it's a TON OF FUN!! The action feels fresh & innovative, if not necessarily bigger. It weaves in John Cena's Jakob in a smart way that builds on the theme of family, giving it some real heart. This is ultimate Fast & Furious. also HAN IS STILL GREAT!!!" Molly Freeman, a critic for Screenrant, tweeted.

According to CinemaBlend's Mike Reyes, the action sequences throughout F9 "[continue] to be pure bonkers adrenaline & the story actually gets some exciting depths. Absolute blockbuster bliss."