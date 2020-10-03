F9 will now debut in theaters May 28, 2021

Vin Diesel's F9 Release Date Shifts to Memorial Day 2021 After James Bond Is Also Pushed Backed

The next sequel in the Fast and the Furious franchise, F9, will take a little longer to hit theaters.

The film, which sees the return of Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, John Cena, Tyrese Gibson and Ludacris, was pushed back from its original April 2, 2021 date to accommodate No Time To Die, which will now debut in theaters on that date, according to Variety.

F9 will now be released on Memorial Day weekend on May 28, 2021, according to the outlet.

The change in release date comes hours after No Time To Die was pushed back from its original release date of November 2020 to April 2, 2021. Universal, which produces the action-packed franchise, is distributing Daniel Craig’s last Bond film internationally.

In March, Universal pushed back F9 by an entire year over concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

At the time, the film’s Twitter account released a statement on behalf of the Fast Family.

“We feel all the love and the anticipation you have for the next chapter in our saga,” it read. “That’s why it’s especially tough to let you know that we have to move the release date of the film. It’s become clear that it won’t be possible for all of our fans around the world to see the film this May.”

“While we know there is disappointment in having to wait a little while longer, this move is made with the safety of everyone as our foremost consideration,” it added.

In February, the F9 trailer amassed 439 million views across YouTube, Facebook and Twitter within a week of the trailer’s debut.