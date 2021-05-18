F9 First Reactions Are Finally Here — and Fans Will Be Thrilled: 'Pure Bonkers Adrenaline'

The Fast & Furious franchise is kicking into overdrive — again!

After a year-long delay, critics and press members finally got to watch early screenings of F9 and post their reactions. Luckily for fans, they're pretty overwhelmingly positive.

"I watched #F9 today & it's exactly what you hope it will be. It is the perfect summer blockbuster. Massive memorable action sequences w/ lots of humor, heart, family drama, super magnets and THEY FINALLY GO TO SPACE! Longtime FAST fans will adore all the nods to previous films," wrote Fandango's managing editor Erik Davis.

"I've seen #F9 and can say it's a TON OF FUN!! The action feels fresh & innovative, if not necessarily bigger. It weaves in John Cena's Jakob in a smart way that builds on the theme of family, giving it some real heart. This is ultimate Fast & Furious. also HAN IS STILL GREAT!!!" Molly Freeman, a critic for Screenrant, tweeted.

According to CinemaBlend's Mike Reyes, the action sequences throughout F9 "[continue] to be pure bonkers adrenaline & the story actually gets some exciting depths. Absolute blockbuster bliss."

It wasn't all positive, though, as critic Giovanni Campea thought the movies have lost too much grip on reality.

"My F9 reaction: The Fast movies 4-8 work well because they embrace the ridiculousness. But at some point it's way too much. The couple of moments to of laughs and charm are totally overwhelmed by the eye rolling nonsense. It's the worst FF movie to date," he wrote.

F9 sees Vin Diesel return as Dominic Toretto, who's leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) and his son, Brian.

But Dom's peaceful life is soon upended with the appearance of his estranged brother Jakob Toretto, played by John Cena.

Oscar winners Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron also star, alongside an appearance from Cardi B as a new character named Leysa, a woman connected to Dom's past, and a cameo from reggaeton star Ozuna.