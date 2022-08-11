Ezra Miller Photographed in Vermont After Facing Felony Burglary Charge

Ezra Miller has been spotted in Vermont following the actor's numerous run-ins with the law.

On Tuesday, the Daily Mail published a photo of Miller, 29, who, according to the outlet, was seen on the porch of their mother's home in Vermont.

The sighting occurred earlier this week, a day after authorities found Miller (who uses they/them pronouns) at 11:23 p.m. Sunday related to charges from allegedly stealing alcohol from a Vermont man's home. The Justice League actor has been summoned to attend a court hearing in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on Sept. 26.

​​In a press release Monday, the Vermont State Police said it was alerted of a burglary in a Stamford, Vermont, home belonging to Isaac B. Winokur at around 5:55 p.m. local time on May 1.

"The initial findings indicated that several bottles of alcohol were taken from within the residence while the homeowners were not present," VSP said in a release.

After looking at surveillance footage and taking statements, police said they had "probable cause" to charge Miller "with the offense of felony burglary into an unoccupied dwelling."

On Wednesday it was reported that the whereabouts of the 25-year-old mother and her three kids who were all staying at Miller's Vermont property remain unknown as authorities reportedly suspect the actor is hiding their location.

According to court documents viewed by Rolling Stone — which first reported in June about the family staying on Miller's farm under allegedly dangerous conditions — Vermont State Police tried to serve an emergency care order to the woman this past weekend, requiring the kids (who are 1, 4 and 5 years old) to be taken away from the home and her care.

Miller, however, told them the mother and her children left two months ago and hadn't been back since, Rolling Stone reported. In the court documents, the Vermont State Attorney's office reportedly said Miller's response could've been to "evade" the emergency care order, and that the information about them being gone that long "contradicts information" they had.

The order says, according to Rolling Stone, that "remaining in the home is contrary to the child's welfare" and that the children's "safety cannot be reasonably assured" if they remain "in the custody of the child's parent, guardian or custodian."

Police again showed up to Miller's residence Tuesday night for about an hour, per the outlet.

When reached by PEOPLE, Vermont State Police directed requests to the Vermont Department for Children and Families, which doesn't comment on cases due to confidentiality concerns. Reps for Miller and the Vermont State Attorney's office did not respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.