Ezra Miller Seeking Treatment for 'Complex Mental Health Issues,' Apologizes for 'Past Behavior'

Ezra Miller is getting treatment for mental health issues, the actor says in a new statement.

The 29-year-old star of The Flash, who identifies as nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, apologized for their recent troubling behavior.

"Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment," Miller said in a statement shared with PEOPLE via their rep Monday.

"I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life," the actor added.

Miller has made headlines multiple times this year, including for two arrests in Hawaii. The star was charged with disorderly conduct after causing a disturbance at a karaoke bar in Hawaii, and pleaded no contest to the charge.

Ezra Miller. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

On Aug. 8, the Vermont State Police charged Miller with felony burglary into an unoccupied dwelling after the actor allegedly broke into a Stamford, Vermont, home belonging to Isaac B. Winokur at around 5:55 p.m. on May 1.

"The initial findings indicated that several bottles of alcohol were taken from within the residence while the homeowners were not present," the VSP said in a release.

After reviewing surveillance footage and taking statements, police summoned the Justice League actor to attend a court hearing in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on Sept. 26.

Last week, it was reported that the VSP is also trying to pinpoint the exact whereabouts of a 25-year-old mother with three kids who were said to be staying at Miller's property.

According to court documents viewed by Rolling Stone — which first reported in June about the family staying on Miller's farm, allegedly under dangerous conditions — police tried to serve an emergency care order to the woman, requiring the children (who are 1, 4 and 5 years old) to be removed from the home and her care.

Ezra Miller. Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Miller, however, told them the mother and her children left two months earlier and hadn't been back since, Rolling Stone reported. In the court documents, the Vermont State Attorney's office reportedly said Miller's response could have been to "evade" the emergency care order, and that the information about them being gone that long "contradicts information" they had.

The order says, according to Rolling Stone, that "remaining in the home is contrary to the child's welfare" and that the children's "safety cannot be reasonably assured" if they remain "in the custody of the child's parent, guardian or custodian."

In June, a woman the actor appeared to choke in Iceland back in 2020 also shared her side of the story with Variety, over two years after a video showed the actor putting her in a chokehold before throwing her to the ground. No charges were filed against Miller in the incident at the time.

"All of a sudden, [they're] on top of me, choking me, still screaming in my face," said the woman, who wished to remain anonymous in her interview with the outlet.

RELATED VIDEO: Hawaii Mom, Her 3 Kids Are Living at Ezra Miller's Vermont Farm with Guns Easily Accessible: Report

She recounted Miller spitting in her face "multiple times," as did a bartender named Carlos Reynir, who came outside to break up a fight after he noticed the situation "going way out of hand."

"[Miller] grabs me by the throat as I'm trying to usher them out the [back] door and tells me they're not leaving," Reynir said, adding that Miller accused the woman's friends of pushing them. "Which they didn't," Reynir told Variety.

Miller's superhero movie The Flash is scheduled to hit theaters on June 23, 2023, though controversy has swirled around it as Miller's legal troubles have mounted.

If you or someone you know needs mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.