Ezra Miller Pleads Not Guilty to Burglary Charge in Vermont

During the hearing in Vermont on Monday, Ezra Miller's attorney entered not guilty pleas on the actor's behalf to both counts of burglary

By Eric Francis
and
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Published on October 17, 2022 11:57 AM
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 22: Ezra Miller poses at "Harry Potter and The Cursed Child parts 1 & 2" on Broadway opening night at The Lyric Theatre on April 22, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic)
Ezra Miller. Photo: Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Ezra Miller has entered not guilty pleas to felony burglary and petit larceny charges in Vermont.

The 30-year-old actor appeared via video in a Bennington courtroom Monday morning for an arraignment surrounding the August incident in which they faced charges after allegedly taking alcohol from a man's home in Stamford.

During the brief hearing, Miller's attorney entered not-guilty pleas on their behalf to one "felony count of burglary into an occupied dwelling," as well as a second "minor charge of petit larceny," the Bennington Banner reported. The judge imposed a handful of basic conditions of pre-trial release.

The Flash star is to stay away from and not harass the home's owner, Isaac B. Winokur, and Miller is not to go onto the property of the house they allegedly burglarized while the case is pending. When the judge asked if they understood those conditions, Miller replied, "I do, your honor."

Actor Ezra Miller attends the photocall for 'URBAN DECAY' stayNAKED launch event on August 20, 2019 in Seoul, South Korea.
Ezra Miller. Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

In an August press release, the Vermont State Police said it was alerted of "several bottles of alcohol [being] taken" in a Stamford home belonging to Winokur at around 5:55 p.m. local time on May 1, "while the homeowners were not present."

After looking at surveillance footage and taking statements, police said they had "probable cause" to charge Miller "with the offense of felony burglary into an unoccupied dwelling."

Authorities found Miller on Aug. 14 at 11:23 p.m., and the Justice League actor was summoned to attend a court hearing in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division.

Reps for Miller did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment at the time.

Miller has made headlines multiple times this year, including for two arrests in Hawaii. The star was charged with disorderly conduct after causing a disturbance at a karaoke bar, and pleaded no contest to the charge.

The Fantastic Beasts actor issued a statement in August, apologizing for their recent troubling behavior and saying they are seeking treatment for mental health issues.

"Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment," Miller said in a statement at the time. "I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life."

