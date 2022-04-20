Ezra Miller's court appearance came just hours after they were arrested in Hawaii early Tuesday morning in an unrelated incident, for an alleged assault

Ezra Miller Pleads No Contest to Disorderly-Conduct Charge, Fined $500 After Arrest in Hawaii

Ezra Miller has pleaded no contest to a disorderly-conduct charge over an alleged incident at a Hawaii karaoke bar in March.

On Tuesday, the 29-year-old actor entered the plea in court via Zoom call, after which the judge sentenced Miller with a $500 fine.

The judge then dismissed two additional counts against Miller "with prejudice," including a harassment charge from the same incident and a separate traffic-obstruction-related complaint.

She also ordered Miller to "stay away from" the karaoke bar, Margarita Village, on Silva Street in Hilo, Hawaii.

Ezra Miller Ezra Miller | Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Miller's court appearance came just hours after they were arrested in Hawaii early Tuesday morning in connection with an unrelated alleged assault.

Around 1:10 a.m., police responded to a report of an alleged assault that occurred at a get-together at a private residence in the Leilani Estates subdivision in lower Puna, according to a news release from the Hawaii Police Department.

"During the course of their investigation, police determined that the individual, later identified as Ezra Miller, became irate after being asked to leave and reportedly threw a chair, striking a 26-year-old female on the forehead, resulting in an approximate half-inch cut," read the news release, which also noted that the woman refused treatment for her injury.

The Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore actor was arrested around 1:30 a.m. on charges of second-degree assault after being found during a traffic stop at the intersection of Highway 130 and Kukula Street in Kea'au, per police.

Miller — whose reps did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment about the arrest — was released after 4 a.m. Tuesday, pending further investigation.

The Flash star's arrest on Tuesday came nearly three weeks after their last run-in with police.

In a news release at the time, the Hawaii Police Department confirmed the actor was charged with disorderly conduct and harassment in connection with two separate alleged incidents at the karaoke bar.

According to the news release, officers responded to the bar on March 27 at around 11:30 p.m., after reports of disorderly conduct.

Police say the actor got "agitated" by people singing karaoke at the bar and then started to use derogatory language.

"Miller began yelling obscenities and at one point grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke and later lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts," added the HPD. "The bar owner asked Miller to calm down several times."

Ezra Miller Ezra Miller | Credit: Hawai'i Police Department

A couple Miller was allegedly staying with in Hilo then filed for a temporary restraining order against the actor after their arrest, according to a court document obtained by PEOPLE claiming that Miller harassed and threatened them.

The complaint alleged that the Perks of Being a Wallflower actor "burst into the bedroom of the petitioner(s) and threatened" the alleged male victim by "saying 'I will bury you and your slut wife.' "

The document also claimed that Miller stole some of the alleged victims' personal belongings, including a social security card, wallet, passport, driver's license and bank cards.