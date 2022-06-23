Hawaii Mom, Her 3 Kids Are Living at Ezra Miller's Vermont Farm with Guns Easily Accessible: Report

"I got a bad feeling in my stomach," the dad of the young children said, as the mom told Rolling Stone that Ezra Miller provided a "healing haven" for her and her kids

Claims against embattled actor Ezra Miller continue to mount.

In a new report by Rolling Stone, a Hawaii father says he is concerned for his young children who are staying with their mom on the actor's Vermont farm — claiming that guns and marijuana are easily accessible to them.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Rolling Stone spoke to both the mom and dad in question, plus two sources with "knowledge of the situation." The outlet kept all parties unnamed in the story.

The 25-year-old woman, who's currently living there with her three kids (who range in age from 1 to 5 years old), per Rolling Stone, told the magazine Miller, 29, has "helped" her get away from what she described as an "abusive ex" and expressed gratitude for having a "safe environment."

She said the Justice League actor's farm "has been a healing haven for us."

Ezra Miller Ezra Miller | Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Video from April that was reviewed by Rolling Stone showed "at least eight assault weapons, rifles, and handguns lying around the living room, with some weapons propped up next to a pile of stuffed animals," according to the publication.

One source reportedly claimed to the outlet that the 12-month-old baby once got hold of a bullet on the farm and put it in their mouth.

"I got a bad feeling in my stomach. I do want to go get my kids, they mean the f---ing world to me," the dad told Rolling Stone, who claimed that Miller paid to fly the woman and her kids to Vermont after meeting them in Hawaii earlier this year.

The mother told Rolling Stone that Miller "may have firearms for self-defense purposes and they are stored in a part of the house that the children never go in… My kids are able to relax more into their healing because of the safety and nurturing Ezra has been providing for them."

According to Hawaii court records obtained by Rolling Stone, the mother pursued one domestic abuse case against the father in 2021. It was terminated when both failed to make a court appearance. The father has denied all abuse allegations. Meanwhile, the father filed a domestic abuse case against the mother in April, related to her taking the children out of the State, per Rolling Stone, but that case is still pending.

PEOPLE has been unable to reach Miller, who identifies as nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, for comment. The actor deleted their verified Instagram account last week and authorities have been unable to locate them to serve legal documents in recent weeks.

Ezra Miller Ezra Miller | Credit: Hawai'i Police Department

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last week, The Daily Beast reported that a mother from Greenfield, Massachusetts, and her child, now 12, were granted a temporary harassment prevention order against Miller. The news outlet, which did not name the mom or child, spoke to both of them and a neighbor who allegedly witnessed a Feb. 2 encounter that spurred the court order.

The neighbor claimed Miller was armed and wearing a bulletproof vest at the time and they were "caught off-guard" when Miller had an outburst and allegedly threatened them.

The child, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, was 11 years old at the time of this incident. They told The Daily Beast of Miller: "They automatically were just weirdly drawn to me and kept talking about how they love my outfit and love my style, and kept going on and on about how it was great."

"It was really uncomfortable. I was really nervous," they added. "I was scared to be around them after he'd yelled at my mother and she was crying."

The mom also said that Miller appeared "under the influence," claiming the star forcibly hugged the child and touched their hips while also encouraging them to follow them on Instagram.

Earlier this month, PEOPLE spoke to the parents of Gibson, an 18-year-old activist who uses she/they pronouns, who they say was groomed by Miller from a young age and was "brainwashed" by the actor's "cult-like behavior."

A judge signed a protective order at Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Court, though, according to legal documents, the court "cannot locate or serve" the order to Miller because the actor's current whereabouts are unknown.

"We're concerned about our daughter's safety and want her to get out of this situation. We're worried about all the worst-case scenarios," the teen's mom Sara Jumping Eagle said, adding that Miller is "on the run" with their child.

In a video posted on Instagram, the teen spoke out, saying, "This is my life. These are my decisions. And I'm disappointed in my parents and the press in every way." In a subsequent post, the teen said, "Ezra is innocent."