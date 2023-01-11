Ezra Miller Expected to Plead Guilty to Lesser Charge in Vermont Burglary Case: Reports

Ezra Miller is reportedly planning to take a plea deal in the Vermont burglary case.

The 30-year-old actor, who goes by they/them pronouns, is expected to plead guilty to one charge of unlawful trespassing at a hearing in Bennington County Superior criminal court on Friday, according to NBC News and the local VTDigger outlet. NBC News reported that the agreement was reached in order to have the burglary and larceny charges dropped.

A rep for Miller did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

NBC News also reported that a maximum sentence could have been 25 years of prison time, and that prosecutors had suggested the movie star spend 90 days in a "suspended sentence" and one year probation, plus a $500 fine.

Miller is facing charges after allegedly taking alcohol from a man's home in Stamford. They entered not guilty pleas to the felony burglary and petit larceny charges in October. At the time, Miller's attorney said in a statement that Miller "accepted the court-imposed conditions of not contacting or entering the home of the inhabitants."

"Ezra would like to acknowledge the love and support they have received from their family and friends, who continue to be a vital presence in their ongoing mental health," the statement added at the time.

In an August press release, the Vermont State Police said it was alerted of "several bottles of alcohol [being] taken" in a Stamford home belonging to Winokur at around 5:55 p.m. local time on May 1, "while the homeowners were not present." After looking at surveillance footage and taking statements, police said they had "probable cause" to charge Miller "with the offense of felony burglary into an unoccupied dwelling."

Following months of alarming behavior and other arrests, the actor — who stars in the upcoming The Flash film, scheduled to be released in theaters June 16 — issued a statement in August apologizing, saying they were seeking treatment for mental health issues.

"Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment," Miller said in a statement at the time. "I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life."