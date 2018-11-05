Fantastic Beasts Star Ezra Miller Says Society Should 'Drop Men Like Flies' in the #MeToo Era

Ezra Miller has some suggestions for a society grappling with the #MeToo movement.

“Let’s rehabilitate men,” the Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald star, 26, told GQ Style in a cover story. “Let’s drop men like flies. I’m with it. And then let’s rehabilitate them when they’re on the ground.”

“This is some Wonder Woman s— right here. What’s the Amazonian solution to this?” Miller continued.

Miller thinks that people have a thing or two to learn from the roosters on the Vermont farm where the actor lives.

“We have a lot of eagles out here, and if an eagle starts dive-bombing the crew, the rooster will go out separate from the herd and pretend to be injured, so that the eagle will come and kill the rooster instead of hurting any of his babies,” Miller told GQ Style.

