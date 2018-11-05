Fantastic Beasts Star Ezra Miller Says Society Should 'Drop Men Like Flies' in the #MeToo Era

Ezra Miller has some suggestions for a society grappling with the #MeToo movement.
“Let’s rehabilitate men,” the Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald star, 26, told GQ Style in a cover story. “Let’s drop men like flies. I’m with it. And then let’s rehabilitate them when they’re on the ground.”
“This is some Wonder Woman s— right here. What’s the Amazonian solution to this?” Miller continued.
Miller thinks that people have a thing or two to learn from the roosters on the Vermont farm where the actor lives.
“We have a lot of eagles out here, and if an eagle starts dive-bombing the crew, the rooster will go out separate from the herd and pretend to be injured, so that the eagle will come and kill the rooster instead of hurting any of his babies,” Miller told GQ Style.
“That’s masculinity,” Miller explained. “That’s what it’s supposed to look like, you know what I mean? ‘I’m going to pretend to be weak, I’m going to pretend to be vulnerable so that you attack me before you’d attack one of the women in my posse.’ You feel me?”
“I’m looking for a man like that.” Miller commented. “I don’t know about you. I’m looking for a rooster-type man.”
In 2017, Miller talked to ShortList about changing Hollywood’s approach to gender and sexuality.
“They said there’s a reason so many gay, queer, gender-fluid people in Hollywood conceal their sexual identity, or their gender identity in their public image,” Miller, who came out in 2012 and identifies as queer, said. “I was told I had done a ‘silly’ thing in… thwarting my own potential to be a leading man.”
“We are the ones,” Miller said. “It’s up to us… us to manifest the world we want to exist in. But we’re ready. Humans are ready.”
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald opens Nov. 16.