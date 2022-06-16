Ezra Miller Deactivates Instagram as Child Is Granted Court Protection Over 'Uncomfortable' Encounter

The 12-year-old child from Massachusetts recounted an alleged incident when they felt "scared" of Ezra Miller when the actor was "weirdly drawn to me"

Ezra Miller's verified Instagram account has been deactivated as another parent comes forward with allegations against the actor, whose location remains unknown.

According to The Daily Beast, a mother from Greenfield, Massachusetts, and her child, now 12, were granted a temporary harassment prevention order against the 29-year-old Justice League actor on Wednesday. The news outlet, which did not name the mom or child, spoke to both of them and a neighbor who witnessed the alleged Feb. 2 encounter that spurred the court order.

The neighbor claimed Miller, who uses they/them pronouns, was armed and wearing a bulletproof vest at the time. The neighbor recalled being "caught off-guard" when Miller had an outburst after being questioned about a comment the actor made about the board game Parcheesi having Rastafarian roots.

"At this point, Ezra explodes and started screaming directly into my face. They said, 'You don't even know what the f--- you're talking about. What did you say to me? What did you just say to me?' " the neighbor claimed, alleging that Miller then opened their jacket to reveal a gun underneath.

Miller then allegedly said, "Talking like that could get you into a really serious situation."

The child, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, was 11 years old at the time of this incident, which happened at their downstairs neighbor's residence. The child told The Daily Beast of Miller: "They automatically were just weirdly drawn to me and kept talking about how they love my outfit and love my style, and kept going on and on about how it was great."

"It was really uncomfortable. I was really nervous," they added. "I was scared to be around them after he'd yelled at my mother and she was crying."

All three people who spoke to the outlet said Miller told them during the encounter, "I've talked extensively with your child, and they have a lot of power to them. At one point, you're going to realize that you don't have any control over them anymore. They're an elevated being, and they would be lucky to have someone like me guide them."

The mom claimed that Miller appeared "under the influence," and the movie star allegedly forcibly hugged the child and touched their hips while also encouraging them to follow them on Instagram.

Miller is unable to be reached by PEOPLE for comment. The actor's verified Instagram account was deactivated Wednesday night after sharing memes with messages like "You can't touch me, I am in another universe," according to The Los Angeles Times.

Last week, PEOPLE spoke to the parents of an 18-year-old activist who they say was groomed by Miller from a young age and was "brainwashed" by the actor's "cult-like behavior." They got a judge to sign a protective order at Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Court, though the court "cannot locate or serve" the order to Miller.

"We're concerned about our daughter's safety and want her to get out of this situation. We're worried about all the worst-case scenarios," the teen's mom Sara Jumping Eagle said.

In a video posted last Thursday, the teen spoke out, saying, "This is my life. These are my decisions. And I'm disappointed in my parents and the press in every way."