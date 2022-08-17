A Timeline of Ezra Miller's Recent Controversies

Ezra Miller first stepped onto the scene with their feature film debut in 2008's Afterschool and their breakout role in 2012's The Perks of Being a Wallflower, but recently, The Flash actor's career has been overshadowed by their numerous public controversies.

Following a series of arrests for disorderly conduct and assault charges, the 29-year-old actor, who identifies as nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, recently made a public statement apologizing for their past behavior and revealing that they are seeking treatment for "complex mental health issues."

"Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment," Miller said in a statement shared with PEOPLE via their rep on Aug. 15.

"I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life," Miller added.

The actor's statement comes after reports that Warner Bros. was considering replacing Miller as The Flash in future D.C. Comics movies amid their mounting legal trouble.

The Flash film, which was completed before Miller's latest round of legal woes and delayed due to the pandemic, is slated to hit theaters in June 2023 but has faced increasing controversy amid Miller's recent scandals.

Here's a breakdown of the actor's recent controversies.

June 2011: Ezra Miller is charged with marijuana possession

Just before Miller's breakout role in The Perks of Being a Wallflower, the actor was arrested and charged with marijuana possession on June 22, 2011, with police reporting that the actor was holding a "brown, vegetable material" during a routine traffic stop, per TMZ. However, that July, the publication reported that a New Jersey judge agreed to dismiss the possession charge, issuing two disorderly conduct citations.

April 2020: Ezra Miller appears to choke a woman outside a bar

In April 2020, a video surfaced online of Miller appearing to choke a woman at a bar in Reykjavik, Iceland. A source later confirmed to Variety that the incident was "a serious altercation at the bar" and that Miller was escorted off the premises as a result.

Two years after the incident, the woman from the clip shared her side of the story with Variety, saying that her banter with the actor about getting into a fight was meant as a "joke," but her friend appeared to antagonize the situation when he told Miller that he heard the actor didn't want to fight.

"My friend didn't have to say that," she told the outlet. "It was just a joke, obviously — but [Miller] took that literally and got super mad and came running outside."

January 2022: Ezra Miller delivers a cryptic message to the Ku Klux Klan

In a since-deleted Instagram video posted on Jan. 27, Miller appeared to threaten members of a Ku Klux Klan chapter in North Carolina.

"Look, if y'all want to die, I suggest just killing yourselves with your own guns. OK?" Miller said in the video, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "Otherwise, keep doing exactly what you're doing right now — and you know what I am talking about — then, you know, we'll do it for you, if that's really what you want. Talk to you soon, OK. Bye."

Along with the video, Miller reportedly wrote in the caption, "Please disseminate (gross!) this video to all those whom it may concern. This is not a joke and even though I do recognize myself to be a clown please trust me and take this seriously. Let's save some live [sic] now ok babies? Love you like woah."

March 2022: Ezra Miller is charged with disorderly conduct and harassment

On March 28, Miller was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and harassment over their alleged involvement in two separate incidents that happened at a karaoke bar in Hawaii.

According to a news release from the Hawaii Police Department, officers responded to the unnamed bar on Silva Street in Hilo on March 27 at around 11:30 p.m., after reports of disorderly conduct. Police say the actor got "agitated" by people singing karaoke at the bar and then started to use derogatory language.

"Miller began yelling obscenities and at one point grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke and later lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts," added the HPD. "The bar owner asked Miller to calm down several times."

That April, the actor pleaded no contest to the disorderly conduct charge in court via Zoom call, after which the judge sentenced Miller with a $500 fine. The judge also dismissed two additional counts against Miller "with prejudice," including a harassment charge from the same incident and a separate traffic-obstruction-related complaint.

March 2022: Ezra Miller gets a restraining order filed against them

On March 29, two Hilo residents filed for a temporary restraining order against Miller claiming that Miller harassed and threatened them, according to a court document obtained by PEOPLE.

The complaint alleged that Miller "burst into the bedroom of the petitioner(s) and threatened" the alleged male victim by "saying 'I will bury you and your slut wife.' " The document also claimed that Miller stole some of the alleged victims' personal belongings, including a social security card, wallet, passport, driver's license, and bank cards.

Two weeks later, the restraining order case was dismissed by a judge per the couple's request, as reported by the Associated Press.

April 2022: Ezra Miller is arrested on a second-degree assault charge

Miller's legal trouble continued as the actor was arrested and charged with second-degree assault on April 19 after being found during a traffic stop at the intersection of Highway 130 and Kukula Street in Kea'au, Hawaii, per police.

"During the course of their investigation, police determined that the individual, later identified as Ezra Miller, became irate after being asked to leave and reportedly threw a chair, striking a 26-year-old female on the forehead, resulting in an approximate half-inch cut," read the news release from the Hawaii Police Department.

June 2022: Ezra Miller is accused of grooming

According to court documents filed on June 7 in Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Court and obtained by PEOPLE, attorney and activist Chase Iron Eyes and his pediatrician wife Sara Jumping Eagle claimed that Miller had been manipulating and controlling their daughter Tokata Iron Eyes, who uses she/they pronouns and goes by Gibson, since the two met at Standing Rock Reservation in North Dakota back in 2016.

The parents claimed that Miller groomed their child from the age of 12 after taking "an immediate and apparently innocent liking" to them, adding that Miller exhibited a "pattern of corrupting a minor," allegedly drugging their child over the years and displaying "cult-like and psychologically manipulative, controlling behavior."

Gibson later issued a statement on Instagram, downplaying her parents' concerns and sharing that Miller "has only provided loving support and invaluable protection."

"I am now aware of the severity of emotional and psychological manipulation I was made to endure while in my parents home," read part of the message. "I am an adult and I deserve to feel authority in my own body." (Chase and Sara told PEOPLE their child doesn't have a phone and doubt whether they wrote the statement.)

June 2022: Another parent comes forward with allegations against Ezra Miller

Shortly after Chase Iron Eyes and Sara Jumping Eagle's court filing, another parent sought legal action following an incident with Miller. According to The Daily Beast, a mother from Greenfield, Massachusetts, and her child, now 12, were granted a temporary harassment prevention order against Miller after they alleged that the actor "menaced their family one evening in their downstairs neighbor's home and acted inappropriately toward" the minor. The actor deactivated their Instagram account shortly after the temporary harassment prevention order was granted.

August 2022: Ezra Miller is accused of burglary

In August, Miller was accused of burglarizing a home in Vermont, where they allegedly stole "several bottles of alcohol," per a release from the Vermont State Police.

After looking at surveillance footage and taking statements, police said they had "probable cause" to charge Miller "with the offense of felony burglary into an unoccupied dwelling."

The actor was later summoned to attend a court hearing in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on Sept. 26.

August 2022: Vermont State Police try to serve an emergency care order to a mother staying at Ezra Miller's home

Following previous reports in June that Miller was housing a 25-year-old woman and her three kids (who range in age from 1 to 5 years old) at the actor's Vermont farm, Vermont State Police tried to serve an emergency care order to the woman in August, requiring the kids to be taken away from the home and her care.

Miller, however, told them the mother and her children left two months ago and hadn't been back since, Rolling Stone reported. In court documents viewed by the publication, the Vermont State Attorney's office reportedly said Miller's response could've been to "evade" the emergency care order, and that the information about them being gone that long "contradicts information" they had.

August 2022: Ezra Miller reveals they're seeking treatment for "complex mental health issues"

On Aug. 15, Miller publicly addressed their recent troubling behavior in a statement to PEOPLE. "Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment," Miller said.

"I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life," the actor added.