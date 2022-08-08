Ezra Miller Charged with Felony Burglary After Allegedly Stealing Alcohol from Vermont Home: Police

Ezra Miller is facing more charges after allegedly taking alcohol from a Vermont man's home, police said.

In a press release issued Monday, the Vermont State Police said it was alerted of a burglary in a Stamford, Vermont, home belonging to Isaac B. Winokur at around 5:55 p.m. local time on May 1.

"The initial findings indicated that several bottles of alcohol were taken from within the residence while the homeowners were not present," VSP said in a release.

After looking at surveillance footage and taking statements, police said they had "probable cause" to charge Miller "with the offense of felony burglary into an unoccupied dwelling."

Authorities found Miller — who uses they/them pronouns — on Sunday at 11:23 p.m., and the Justice League actor has been summoned to attend a court hearing in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on Sept. 26.

The alleged burglary comes after Miller pleaded no contest to a disorderly-conduct charge over two separate alleged incidents at a Hawaii karaoke bar in March. After they entered the plea via Zoom, the judge sentenced Miller with a $500 fine.

The judge then dismissed two additional counts against Miller "with prejudice," including a harassment charge from the same incident and a separate traffic-obstruction-related complaint.

She also ordered Miller to "stay away from" the karaoke bar, Margarita Village, on Silva Street in Hilo, Hawaii.

In a previous news release, the Hawaii Police Department confirmed Miller was arrested and charged for disorderly conduct and harassment over the alleged incidents.

According to Hawaii police, officers responded to the venue after reports of disorderly conduct.

Police said the actor got "agitated" by people singing karaoke at the bar and then started to use derogatory language.

"Miller began yelling obscenities and at one point grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke and later lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts," added the HPD. "The bar owner asked Miller to calm down several times."

After paying a $500 bail, Miller was released from police custody.

Police body-cam footage was released shortly after his arrest, in which Miller claims that they filmed themself getting assaulted while speaking with authorities.

"I got assaulted and I started filming. Let me show you the video. I got assaulted in this bar, twice in a row. I film myself when I get assaulted for NFT crypto art," the Flash star said in the clip, shared online by TMZ, before asking the police officers to identify themselves.

As the clip continues, it then shows Miller being placed in handcuffs by authorities. When the actor asks, "I'm being arrested for disorderly conduct?" and an officer responds that Miller is, Miller states, "I was assaulted. You understand that, right?"

The Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them star later attempted to use their amendment rights amid their arrest.