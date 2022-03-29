Justice League actor Ezra Miller allegedly yelled obscenities, grabbed the microphone from a woman singing karaoke and later lunged one man playing darts

Ezra Miller Charged with Disorderly Conduct and Harassment After Incident at Karaoke Bar in Hawaii

Actor Ezra Miller is facing criminal charges for his alleged involvement in two separate incidents that happened at a karaoke bar in Hawaii over the weekend.

In a news release, the Hawaii Police Department confirmed the 29-year-old was arrested early Monday and charged for disorderly conduct and harassment over the incidents.

According to the news release, officers responded to the unnamed bar on Silva Street in Hilo on Sunday at around 11:30 p.m., after reports of disorderly conduct.

Police say the actor got "agitated" by people singing karaoke at the bar and then started to use derogatory language.

"Miller began yelling obscenities and at one point grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke and later lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts," added the HPD. "The bar owner asked Miller to calm down several times."

After paying a $500 bail, Miller was released from police custody. A representative for Miller and the Hawaii Police Department didn't immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

'Justice League' Photocall Credit: Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

Miller is set to appear in the upcoming film Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, out April 15. They'll be reprising the role as Credence Barebone / Aurelius Dumbledore, after previously playing the part in the first two installments of the franchise.

They'll also step back into the shoes of Barry Allen in The Flash, the lightning-fast superhero's first breakout film. That's currently scheduled to hit theaters in June 2023. Miller first played The Flash in 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and again later that year in Suicide Squad. They were back in 2017's Justice League, on the small screen in Arrow, and most recently, HBO Max's Peacemaker.