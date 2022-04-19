Ezra Miller Arrested on Second-Degree Assault Charge in Hawaii: Police

4-19-22 Ezra Miller Arrested for Assault in Pāhoa | Published: APRIL 19, 2022 Hawaii Police Department Puna Patrol Sergeant Shawn Tingle Phone: (808) 965-2716 Report No.: 22-033627 Media Release Shortly after 1 a.m. on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, a 29-year-old visitor from Vermont was arrested for second-degree assault after an incident at a residence in Pāhoa. At 1:10 a.m., Puna patrol officers responded to a report of an assault that occurred at a get together at a private residence in the Leilani Estates subdivision in lower Puna. During the course of their investigation, police determined that the individual, later identified as Ezra Miller, became irate after being asked to leave and reportedly threw a chair, striking a 26-year-old female on the forehead, resulting in an approximate half-inch cut. The female victim refused treatment for her injury. Miller, who identifies as they/them, was subsequently arrested at 1:30 a.m. for Assault in the second degree after being located on the roadway during a traffic stop at the intersection of Highway 130 and Kukula Street in Kea‘au. After conferring with the County Prosecutor’s Office, at 4:05 a.m. on Tuesday morning Miller was released pending further investigation. This is an active investigation.

Credit: Hawaii Police Department