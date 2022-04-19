Ezra Miller Arrested on Second-Degree Assault Charge in Hawaii: Police
Ezra Miller is facing more legal trouble after being arrested in Hawaii early Tuesday morning.
Around 1:10 a.m., police responded to a report of an alleged assault that occurred at a get-together at a private residence in the Leilani Estates subdivision in lower Puna, according to a news release from the Hawaii Police Department.
"During the course of their investigation, police determined that the individual, later identified as Ezra Miller, became irate after being asked to leave and reportedly threw a chair, striking a 26-year-old female on the forehead, resulting in an approximate half-inch cut," read the news release, which also noted that the woman refused treatment for her injury.
The Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore actor, 29, was arrested around 1:30 a.m. for second-degree assault after being found during a traffic stop at the intersection of Highway 130 and Kukula Street in Kea'au, per police.
Miller — who uses they/them pronouns — was released after 4 a.m. Tuesday, pending further investigation.
Reps for Miller did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.
The Flash star's arrest comes nearly three weeks after their last run-in with police.
In a news release at the time, the Hawaii Police Department confirmed the actor was charged for disorderly conduct and harassment over two separate alleged incidents at a karaoke bar in March.
According to the news release, officers responded to the unnamed bar on Silva Street in Hilo on Sunday at around 11:30 p.m., after reports of disorderly conduct.
Police say the actor got "agitated" by people singing karaoke at the bar and then started to use derogatory language.
"Miller began yelling obscenities and at one point grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke and later lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts," added the HPD. "The bar owner asked Miller to calm down several times."
A couple Miller was allegedly staying with in Hilo then filed for a temporary restraining order against the actor after their arrest, according to a court document obtained by PEOPLE claiming that Miller harassed and threatened them.
The complaint alleged that Miller "burst into the bedroom of the petitioner(s) and threatened" the alleged male victim by "saying 'I will bury you and your slut wife' "
The document also claimed that Miller stole some of the alleged victims' personal belongings, including a social security card, wallet, passport, driver's license and bank cards.
The couple asked a judge to dismiss the temporary restraining order two weeks later.