Ezra Miller Argues with Police in Newly Released Footage from March Arrest: 'Don't Touch Me'

Ezra Miller was arrested early March 28 and charged with disorderly conduct and harassment over incidents at the Hilo karaoke bar in Hawaii

New video from Ezra Miller's March 2022 arrest has been made public.

In police body-cam footage that was shared online by TMZ, the actor, 29 — who uses they/them pronouns — claims that they filmed themself getting assaulted while speaking with authorities, who attempted to put them under arrest for an incident that occurred at a bar in Hawaii.

"I got assaulted and I started filming. Let me show you the video. I got assaulted in this bar, twice in a row. I film myself when I get assaulted for NFT crypto art," the Flash star says in the clip, before asking the police officers to identify themselves.

"What's your name? What's your badge number? Tell me your name and your badge number. Full name! Full badge number!" Miller is heard screaming repeatedly. "Don't touch me. Tell me your name and your badge number, now!"

A representative for Miller did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

As the clip continues, it then shows Miller being placed in handcuffs by authorities. When the actor asks, "I'm being arrested for disorderly conduct?" and an officer responds that Miller is, Miller states, "I was assaulted. You understand that, right?"

Miller then alleges to police that "The guy at that bar declared himself as a Nazi," adding, "I have it on film and he attacked me."

The Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them star then attempts to use their amendment rights amid their arrest.

"I claim my 9th amendment rights to not be unlawfully persecuted for a crime of no designation. Disorderly conduct means something I am un-guilty of," Miller is heard saying in the video.

"I claim my 4th amendment rights to not be searched and seized on no probably cause, that you will not be able to offer in a court of law. I claim my 4th Amendment rights to not be searched and seized," they add.

Miller also alleges that one officer touches their private area during a search. "Hey, you just touched my penis. Please don't do that," they exclaim. Adds Miller: "I'm transgender, non-binary and I don't want to be searched by a man!"

In a prior news release, the Hawaii Police Department confirmed Miller was arrested early March 28 and charged for disorderly conduct and harassment over incidents at the Hilo karaoke bar.

Police said the actor got "agitated" by people singing karaoke at the bar and then started to use derogatory language.

"Miller began yelling obscenities and at one point grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke and later lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts," added the HPD. "The bar owner asked Miller to calm down several times."

In April, Miller pleaded no contest to the disorderly-conduct charge from the alleged incident via Zoom call, after which the judge sentenced the star to pay a $500 fine.