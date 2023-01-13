Ezra Miller Appears in Court, Pleads Guilty to Misdemeanor and Begins 1-Year Probation

Ezra Miller pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in an agreement with prosecutors to drop two charges, including felony burglary.

The actor, 30, arrived in person with their lawyer for the hearing at Vermont's Bennington County Superior Court on Friday morning, where Judge Kerry Ann McDonald-Cady reviewed the terms of the change-of-plea agreement and sentencing.

Rather than pursue a jury trial, Miller opted to plead guilty to misdemeanor unlawful trespass, admitting they were on the victim's property May 1, 2022, in Stamford, Vermont, without the owner's permission.

The felony burglary and petit larceny charges are dismissed without prejudice, meaning the case is closed if the yearlong probation is not violated. (Miller was facing charges after allegedly taking alcohol from a man's home in Stamford. The actor entered not guilty pleas to the felony charges in October.)

Miller, who goes by they/them pronouns, told the court they believe they can comply with the stipulations of the one-year probation, which include no contact with the victims, continued mental health treatment, random alcohol screenings, not being convicted of a criminal offense, and more.

The prosecutor said the agreement "has the benefit of ensuring the compliance with the conditions, which protect the victim, but it also allows the defendant to continue their employment as well as continue the mental health treatment. So, given all that, the victim is in support of the agreement."

When asked by the judge if anyone had promised anything to them, forced them or threatened them to take the plea deal, Miller said no. Miller also confirmed that they were not under the influence of alcohol or drugs that would impact their decision-making.

The judge said she found that the agreement is "very sound" and an "equal balance between rehabilitation and punishment."

Miller's attorney Lisa Shelkrot said in a Friday statement obtained by PEOPLE, "Ezra would like to thank the court and the community for their trust and patience throughout this process, and would once again like to acknowledge the love and support they have received from their family and friends, who continue to be a vital presence in their ongoing mental health."

After months of alarming behavior and other arrests, the actor — who stars in the upcoming The Flash film, scheduled to be released in theaters June 16 — issued a statement in August apologizing, saying they were seeking treatment for mental health issues.

"Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment," Miller said in a statement at the time. "I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life."