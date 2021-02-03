Explosion on a California Movie Set Leaves 3 Critically Injured

A brush fire broke out on a film set following an explosion on Tuesday

An explosion on a movie set in Santa Clarita, California left threw people suffering critical burns.

A brush fire erupted on Tuesday night after an explosion occurred on a film set in what is being called the Rye Fire by the Los Angeles County Fire Department, according to Fox 11.

"Three critical burn patients transported by Paramedics after an initial report of an explosion," the fire department tweeted, adding the brush fire had been stopped.

The fire department tweeted the explosion had taken place on Rye Canyon Loop, while the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station tweeted a photo of the smoke from the set.

The Sheriff's Station said there were "reports of a loud explosion" in the area.

It's unclear what movie was in production at the time.

The location of the fire matches a filming location offered by the Santa Clarita Film Office called the Southern California Innovation Park which comprises 16 office and industrial buildings on over 100 acres.

The area is popular as a destination for film sets, providing studios and filmmakers with landscaped areas, basketball and volleyball courts, as well as a helipad and two underdeveloped areas, one of which includes a "bunker."

Despite the location given by the fire department, the City of Santa Clarita said there was no filming permitted there, according to Evan Thomason, an economic development associate for the Film Office who spoke to the Santa Clarita Signal.