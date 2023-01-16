Exes Sean Penn and Robin Wright Seen Together for First Time in Years at Los Angeles Airport

Sean Penn and Robin Wright are spending time together.

Over the weekend, the exes were spotted together at Los Angeles International Airport as they carried their bags up an escalator.

The actors have both recently ended relationships: Penn, 62, finalized his divorce from Leila George in April 2022, while Wright, 56, filed for divorce from Clément Giraudet in Sept. 2022 after four years together.

Penn and Wright began dating in 1989 after Penn's divorce from Madonna and dated on-and-off for years. The two were married from 1996 to 2010 and share son Hopper, 29, and daughter Dylan, 31.

Reps for both stars didn't immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment about their recent sighting together.

During their marriage, the House of Cards actress changed her name to Wright Penn before going back to her original moniker after their 2010 divorce.

In 2014, Wright told Britain's Telegraph that her divorce from Penn after a 20-year relationship was "devastating."

"Divorce in and of itself, and with children, is devastating. Worse than that," she said at the time. "One of the reasons why we got back together and broke up so much was trying to keep the family together. If you've got kids, it's a family, and you try again, and you try again."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"We did that for a long time," she added to the outlet.

Speaking to Vanity Fair just after the divorce in 2010, Penn said that Wright was "a ghost to me now."

Ray Mickshaw/WireImage.

"We spent all those years together," he said at the time. "Now she's just gone."

In May 2017, Penn and Wright were spotted heading to New York's John F. Kennedy airport almost seven years after their divorce was finalized.

In 2018, Penn told comedian Marc Maron on the WTF with Mark Maron podcast that he and Wright "don't have a lot of conversation" in the years after their divorce.

"We don't not get along," he added. "We have very separate relationships with our kids at this point and it seems to work better that way because they are making their own decisions. As it turned out she and I did not share the same ethical views on parenting, including the continuing parenting of adult children."