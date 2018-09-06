Exes Courteney Cox and David Arquette Reunite for Rare Family Photo with Teen Daughter Coco

Courteney Cox and David Arquette‘s daughter Coco is officially a high schooler!

On Wednesday, Arquette wished his 14-year-old daughter Coco a happy first day of school, in a touching Instagram post.

His message came attached to a rare family photo of Arquette posing with Coco and Cox, after what appeared to be Coco’s school musical production of The Addams Family.

“I’m so proud of my daughter Coco!” Arquette wrote. “Have fun and be safe in High School! AND don’t grow up too fast! I love love love you!!!”

Cox, 54, and Arquette, 46, announced their separation back in October 2010 and both filed divorce papers on the same day in June 2012. Their divorce was finalized in May 2013.

Both have since entered into new relationships, Cox with boyfriend Johnny McDaid and Arquette with Christina McLarty (with whom he shares sons Augustus Alexis, 1, and Charlie West, 4).

Though the couple went their separate ways, they share joint custody of Coco and remain the best of exes.

“He’s my best friend in the world,” the former Friends star said of Arquette on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2013. “I love him.”

“She’s incredible,” Arquette told PEOPLE of Cox. “I love her, too, and she’s an amazing person, a beautiful person.’

Courteney Cox and David Arquette with daughter Coco in 2006 Jeff Vespa/Wireimage

Their bond with their daughter has been equally strong.

In April, Cox and Coco gave their first joint interview together for PEOPLE’s The Beautiful Issue, joking about their mother/daughter bond.

“I want her to tell me everything, and she doesn’t want to tell me anything. Exactly the opposite of the childhood I had,” Cox said, adding, “We bicker, let’s be honest, but we love each other. We laugh a lot, for sure.”

Explained Coco: “I would also describe it as, well, I am a [teenage] girl, you are a mom, so I love you, but of course we’re gonna get in fights. But we’re very close. Very close. I love you a lot.”

Courtney Cox and daughter Coco Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic

Cox also gushed about Coco’s budding acting career, saying that her daughter has been in 16 musicals so far. “My daughter is an incredible singer,” Cox said. “She does plays. No, I’m not being a stage mom. … She is really good.”

“I want her to have a hobby, to make her play the piano,” Cox added. “I wish my mom had made me play the piano because I do it on my own now, but if I’d done it consistently since I was a kid, I’d be great. And she’s got this instrument in her voice that I want to be backed up with either guitar, piano, I don’t care, but she has to have an activity. That I’m strict about.”

Meanwhile, Arquette has something else he’s strict about when it comes to Coco.

“With Coco, there’s a ‘Don’t Google Daddy’ clause,” the actor joked to PEOPLE last July during a sit-down with wife Christina for Celeb Parents Get Real.

Something Coco probably wouldn’t be able to find during an internet search about her dad? His most embarrassing parenting moment.

“I decided to put on the Spider-Man outfit that [Charlie]’s been asking me to put on,” Arquette said. “It’s a commitment — it’s a tight outfit. There’s no hiding in a Spider-Man outfit. I’m not really in Marvel shape at the moment.”

Charlie loved seeing his dad as the friendly neighborhood web-slinger when the actor picked him up from school, but there was one slight snag: Arquette’s next stop was to pick up Coco, who didn’t have quite the same reaction.

“She was mortified,” Christina admitted.