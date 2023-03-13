Exes Austin Butler and Vanessa Hudgens Seen Outside Same Oscars 2023 Party

Austin Butler and his ex girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens were both seen outside the same post-Oscars 2023 party on Sunday night.

After the awards show, 31-year-old Butler — who was nominated for Best Actor for his performance in Elvis — and Hudgens, 34, were spotted briefly crossing paths outside the Vanity Fair Oscars party in Beverly Hills, Calif., as Butler chatted with Sharon Stone. Earlier in the evening, Hudgens co-hosted Countdown to the Oscars on ABC.

It is unclear whether Butler and Hudgens interacted at the party. The former couple dated for over eight years before they called it quits in 2020.

Butler is now dating Kaia Gerber, while Hudgens recently got engaged to her professional baseball player fiancé Cole Tucker. Gerber was by Butler's side at the Vanity Fair Oscars party.

Elvis, directed by Baz Luhrmann, was nominated for eight Oscars on Sunday, though the movie did not win any awards. Brendan Fraser received the Academy Award for his The Whale performance in Butler's category.

getty (2)

Butler's years-long journey to take on Elvis Presley's life — and the famed rock musician's accent — actually began during his relationship with Hudgens, as he revealed in January that his ex-girlfriend first encouraged him to seek out the role and thanked her for her support.

"We'd been together for so long and she had this sort of clairvoyant moment and so I really, I owe her a lot for believing in me," he said at the time.

Butler also confirmed that it was Hudgens he was referring to as a "friend" in the recent Hollywood Reporter Actors Roundtable, when he was recalling how she encouraged him to pursue Presley. When asked by the L.A. Times if he meant Hudgens, he clarified, "That's right," adding: "I was with my partner at the time."

He hadn't mentioned Hudgens by name in the THR conversation that debuted earlier that month.

"The month before I heard that Baz was making the movie, I was going to look at Christmas lights with a friend, and there was an Elvis Christmas song on the radio and I was singing along, and my friend looked over at me and goes, 'You've got to play Elvis.' I said, 'Oh, that's such a long shot,' " Butler said at the time.

"A couple of weeks later, I was playing the piano," he continued. "I never really sang for any of my friends or anything. That same friend was there and I was playing the piano. She said, 'I'm serious. You gotta figure out how you can get the rights to a script.' Then my agent called and said, 'So Baz Luhrmann is making an Elvis film.' "