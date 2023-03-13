Exes Austin Butler and Vanessa Hudgens Seen Outside Same Oscars 2023 Party

It is unclear whether Austin Butler and Vanessa Hudgens interacted at Vanity Fair's Oscars party after Sunday's awards show

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 13, 2023 11:55 AM
Austin Butler and Sharon Stone are all smiles as they exit the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar party!
Photo: BACKGRID

Austin Butler and his ex girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens were both seen outside the same post-Oscars 2023 party on Sunday night.

After the awards show, 31-year-old Butler — who was nominated for Best Actor for his performance in Elvis — and Hudgens, 34, were spotted briefly crossing paths outside the Vanity Fair Oscars party in Beverly Hills, Calif., as Butler chatted with Sharon Stone. Earlier in the evening, Hudgens co-hosted Countdown to the Oscars on ABC.

It is unclear whether Butler and Hudgens interacted at the party. The former couple dated for over eight years before they called it quits in 2020.

Butler is now dating Kaia Gerber, while Hudgens recently got engaged to her professional baseball player fiancé Cole Tucker. Gerber was by Butler's side at the Vanity Fair Oscars party.

Elvis, directed by Baz Luhrmann, was nominated for eight Oscars on Sunday, though the movie did not win any awards. Brendan Fraser received the Academy Award for his The Whale performance in Butler's category.

Vanessa Hudgens Reacts to Joke About Ex Austin Butler Continuing to Speak in Elvis Presley Accent
getty (2)

Butler's years-long journey to take on Elvis Presley's life — and the famed rock musician's accent — actually began during his relationship with Hudgens, as he revealed in January that his ex-girlfriend first encouraged him to seek out the role and thanked her for her support.

"We'd been together for so long and she had this sort of clairvoyant moment and so I really, I owe her a lot for believing in me," he said at the time.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Butler also confirmed that it was Hudgens he was referring to as a "friend" in the recent Hollywood Reporter Actors Roundtable, when he was recalling how she encouraged him to pursue Presley. When asked by the L.A. Times if he meant Hudgens, he clarified, "That's right," adding: "I was with my partner at the time."

He hadn't mentioned Hudgens by name in the THR conversation that debuted earlier that month.

"The month before I heard that Baz was making the movie, I was going to look at Christmas lights with a friend, and there was an Elvis Christmas song on the radio and I was singing along, and my friend looked over at me and goes, 'You've got to play Elvis.' I said, 'Oh, that's such a long shot,' " Butler said at the time.

"A couple of weeks later, I was playing the piano," he continued. "I never really sang for any of my friends or anything. That same friend was there and I was playing the piano. She said, 'I'm serious. You gotta figure out how you can get the rights to a script.' Then my agent called and said, 'So Baz Luhrmann is making an Elvis film.' "

Related Articles
Vanessa Hudgens Reacts to Joke About Ex Austin Butler Continuing to Speak in Elvis Presley Accent
Austin Butler Credits Ex Vanessa Hudgens for 'Believing' He Could Play Elvis: She Had a 'Clairvoyant Moment'
Austin Butler Refers to Ex Vanessa Hudgens as ‘Friend’ While Recalling How She Encouraged Him to Do Elvis
Austin Butler Refers to Ex Vanessa Hudgens as 'Friend' When Retelling Story About 'Elvis' Role
2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Kaia Gerber Makes a Dazzling Appearance to Support Boyfriend Austin Butler at Vanity Fair Oscar Party
US actor Austin Butler attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023.
Austin Butler Explains Why Kaia Gerber Isn't His Date for the Oscars 2023
Ashley Butler and Austin Butler celebrate the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards with Moët And Chandon at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
All About Austin Butler's Sister, Ashley Lucas
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 26: Austin Butler attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 14: Michelle Yeoh attends The BAFTA Tea Party presented by Delta Air Lines and Virgin Atlantic at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 08: Angela Bassett attends TIME Women of the Year at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on March 08, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for TIME)
Where the Oscars 2023 Nominees Got Their First Big Breaks, from Soap Operas to Disney Channel Shows
Vanessa Hudgens Reacts to Joke About Ex Austin Butler Continuing to Speak in Elvis Presley Accent
Vanessa Hudgens Reacts to Joke About Ex Austin Butler Continuing to Speak in Elvis Presley Accent
Pedro Pascal Olivia Wilde
Oscars 2023 Pre-Parties: See All the Fun Photos!
austin butler
Austin Butler Recalls Going to the ER the Day He Finished Filming 'Elvis' at SAG Awards 2023
Lillian Amanda Luhrmann, Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
'Elvis' Director Baz Luhrmann Brings Teen Daughter Lilly and Wife Catherine Martin to Oscars 2023
Jimmy Kimmel Makes Joke About Robert Blake Being Included in In Memoriam Segment at Oscars 2023
Jimmy Kimmel Makes Joke About Robert Blake Being Included in In Memoriam Segment at Oscars 2023
Oscars statuettes
How to Watch Oscars 2023, What to Expect and Who Will Be There (from Rihanna to Pedro Pascal)
Patty Jenkins, wearing CHANEL attends the CHANEL and Charles Finch Pre-Oscar Awards Dinner
Patty Jenkins Lambastes Oscars Over Shutting Women Out of Best Director: 'I Give Up'
Brendan Fraser accepts the Best Actor award for "The Whale" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
An Overwhelmed Brendan Fraser Gives Thanks for His 'Creative Lifeline' in Best Actor Speech at 2023 Oscars
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock (13705710e) Austin Butler and Lisa Marie Presley Elvis Presley's 88th Birthday Celebration, Los Angeles, CA, USA - 08 Jan 2023
Austin Butler Honors Lisa Marie Presley After BAFTA Awards Win: 'Grief Is a Long Process'
Ke Huy Quan accepts the Best Supporting Actor award "Everything Everywhere All at Once" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Ke Huy Quan Cries as He Wins at Oscars 2023 for 'Everything Everywhere' : 'This Is the American Dream'