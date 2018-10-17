Luke Hemsworth Picks Up Crocodile Dundee Mantle from Brother Chris in Ad for Tourism Australia

Luke Hemsworth is picking up where younger brother Chris left off.

In a PEOPLE exclusive video, the Westworld actor stars in an extension of Dundee: The Son of a Legend Returns Home — the mock trailer for a reboot of the Crocodile Dundee franchise that was actually an ad for Tourism Australia.

Hemsworth, clad in khaki-colored gear, explores the sets of the film and highlights the wondrous regions of the country for the Government of Australia agency responsible for promoting the country to the world as a destination for business and leisure travel.

In an interview with PEOPLE, the 37-year-old actor says there are several things first-time visitors to the country should take a look at.

“I think the number one thing you have to go see is Uluru,” Hemsworth says of the massive sandstone monolith located in Australia’s “Red Centre.”

“Once you’ve done that in the center of Australia and once you’ve gotten dirtied by red gusts, go wash off in the oceans and go surfing,” he suggests. “You can’t go to Australia and not go surfing. And drink red wine or beer!”

The Melbourne-raised actor says he had good reason to join the campaign.

“There’s something about Australia, it’s primal and it’s old and you can’t help but stand out there in the middle of nowhere and be struck by the vast beauty of it,” he says. “It’s very unique. It’s obviously very near to my heart.”

As for whether his and Chris’ videos are a setup for a new Dundee film, Hemsworth says he’d have no problem with that.

“I hope so! Can I be in it?” he says, laughing.

Luke is the oldest Hemsworth brother, followed by Thor star Chris, 35, and younger brother Liam, 28.