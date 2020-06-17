Ewan McGregor Says He's Playing Jiminy Cricket in Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, Teases a Song

Ewan McGregor might have spilled the beans on his involvement in Oscar winner Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio film.

The Star Wars actor, 49, said that he will voice Jiminy Cricket in the upcoming Netflix film during a virtual panel Q&A for ACE Universe on Monday.

"I'm playing Jiminy Cricket in Guillermo del Toro's version of Pinocchio," he said. "That I had started working on before I left for New York. So some of that is recorded."

"And of course, it's stop-frame animation so it's going to take them a great long time to make that film," McGregor added. "But my first part of that, which is recording his dialogue, is sort of done. There may or may not be a song that needs to be recorded. I'm not sure that I'm at liberty to discuss that."

A rep for Netflix did not comment on McGregor's statements, and an official casting announcement has not been revealed as of yet.

The film, which will be written, directed and produced by Del Toro, is said to be a stop-motion animated musical and set during the rise of fascism in Italy.

“No art form has influenced my life and my work more than animation and no single character in history has had as deep of a personal connection to me as Pinocchio,” Del Toro, 55, previously told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement.

“In our story, Pinocchio is an innocent soul with an uncaring father who gets lost in a world he cannot comprehend,” the Shape of Water director continued. “He embarks on an extraordinary journey that leaves him with a deep understanding of his father and the real world. I’ve wanted to make this movie for as long as I can remember.”

Image zoom Sylvain Lefevre/Getty; Everett

Disney’s 1940 film Pinocchio centered on an old woodcarver, Geppetto, who makes a wooden puppet he names Pinocchio. The puppet is brought to life by a blue fairy, who tells him he can become a real boy if he proves himself to be “brave, truthful and unselfish.”