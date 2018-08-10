Ewan McGregor Reveals He Hasn’t ‘Worked’ Since November In Order to Spend Time with Kids

Sometimes you just need to take a step back from the spotlight.

During a new interview with Good Morning Britain, Ewan McGregor, 47, opened up about why he decided to keep a low profile after he finished shooting Christopher Robin in November.

“I haven’t worked since making this film last November,” the star said on Thursday, according to Fox News. “I just took this time off. I needed to, and I wanted to. I’m about to start something in September, and I look back now and think, ‘What have I done?’ And I’ve done nothing really! But I’ve been really busy doing nothing!”

The actor’s break also came amid news that McGregor and his now-estranged wife Eve Mavrakis had split — and that he had started dating his Fargo costar Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

Ewan McGregor

“In actual fact, it’s been brilliant having this time off,” McGregor continued, adding that he’s been focusing on spending time with the four children he shares with Mavrakis: Clara, 22, Jamyan, 17, Esther, 16, and Anouk, 7.

“I’ve spent a lot of time with my kids” and also filled his days “doing things that I like to do like riding my old bike and tinkering with old cars … Things that I felt like I wasn’t having any time to do and not really having a great deal of time,” he said.

Showing off his dedication to family, McGregor and his 22-year-old daughter Clara stepped out together at the Tribeca Film Festival in April. The actor also attended her graduation from New York University in May, alongside his now-estranged wife.

Ewan McGregor and daughter Clara McGregor

While news of McGregor and Mavrakis’ split broke in October, a family source told PEOPLE at the time that the couple has been separated since May.

McGregor officially filed for divorce on Jan. 19, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split.

However, despite taking time off to spend with his children, it doesn’t appear that they’re all big fans of his new girlfriend.

Last month, nearly six months after McGregor filed for divorce, Clara commented on a photo of Winstead, 33, shared by a fan account, writing: “Most beautiful and talented woman on earth? Oh man y’all are delusional. The girl is a piece of trash x.”

Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead

Another one of the actor’s daughters has also seemingly spoken out about her father’s new relationship.

In January, his daughter Esther shared a clip of herself singing an original song called “Made You a Man,” in which she appeared to address the photographs of her father kissing Winstead, which were released amid news of her parents’ split.

“Seeing those pictures, they’re making me cry,” she sings in the song, before later adding that “I don’t know how to forgive / I don’t know if I can.”

Eve Mavrakis and Ewan McGregor

However, last month, the actor made his first appearance on her social media feed since filing for the divorce.

“Boating,” she simply captioned the family-filled snap.

The Golden Globe winner took his romance with Winstead public in November of last year when they were photographed walking hand in hand in Los Angeles. They have since been spotted out multiple times and McGregor was last seen supporting Winstead at the premiere of her movie All About Nina in New York.