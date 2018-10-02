Just nine months after filing for divorce, Ewan McGregor and his estranged wife Eve Mavrakis are now deliberating over spousal and child support.

In jointly filed court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the Christopher Robin actor, 47, and his estranged wife state that McGregor has been “voluntarily contributing to living expenses” for Mavrakis, 52, and their three children who are minors, Esther, 16, Jamyan, 16, and Annouk, 7. They also have a 22-year-old daughter named Clara.

The Emmy winner has not been required to pay spousal or child support since filing for divorce in January 2018.

In the documents, McGregor asserted what he has paid “exceeds what would’ve been his support obligation,” and he would like “reimbursement and/or credits.”

Ewan and Clara McGregor, Eve Mavrakis Clara McGregor/Instagram

RELATED: Ewan McGregor and Estranged Wife Reunite for Daughter’s College Graduation with Sweet Selfie

Mavrakis, in the same documents, argued that “the funds she received… were less than what her support payments should have been.”

McGregor’s lawyer, Fahi Takesh Hallin, said in a statement to PEOPLE that the pair are not at loggerheads and the filing is not because his client thinks he is paying too much towards the care of his children.

“This reporting is absolutely not true,” the lawyer said.

“Ewan has never said he is giving too much money to Eve, nor has Eve ever complained about this. Eve and Ewan have agreed that they will deal with money issues later on.

“Ewan and Eve are not fighting with one another about anything, including money.”

RELATED: Ewan McGregor and Daughter Clara Bond After She Addressed Calling His Girlfriend ‘Trash’

Ewan McGregor and Eve Mavrakis Ben Gabbe/Getty Images

McGregor and Mavrakis were married for 22 years before splitting due to “irreconcilable differences,” according to court documents obtained by TMZ at the time. The actor asked for joint custody of their children, and in response, Mavrakis filed for sole custody with visitation for her ex, the outlet stated.

RELATED VIDEO: Ewan McGregor Files for Divorce From Wife of 22 Years Eve Mavrakis

When the couple announced they were finished in October 2017, a family source revealed to PEOPLE that they’d actually been separated since May. McGregor and his Fargo costar Mary Elizabeth Winstead took their romance public in November.

Ewan McGregor Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images

RELATED: Ewan McGregor Reveals He Hasn’t ‘Worked’ Since November In Order to Spend Time with Kids

The Golden Globe winner, who thanked his wife and Winstead, 33, in his acceptance speech, took his romance with the actress public in November when he and Winstead were photographed walking hand in hand in Los Angeles.