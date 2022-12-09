Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead's Relationship Timeline

Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead fell in love on-screen and off.

The pair met on the set of the FX series Fargo in late 2016, when both McGregor and Winstead joined the cast during season 3, playing each other's love interests. At the time, McGregor was still married to his ex-wife Eve Mavrakis and Winstead was married to her ex-husband Riley Stearns. After their respective marriages ended, the costars began dating.

In 2021, McGregor and Winstead welcomed their first child together, a son named Laurie, after nearly four years of dating. A year later, they tied the knot in April 2022.

Not long after Laurie's birth, McGregor won an Emmy for his portrayal of the late designer Roy Halston Frowick in Netflix's Halston. In his acceptance speech, the Star Wars actor gave a sweet shout-out to Winstead and his children, which includes his four daughters from his marriage to Mavrakis. "Mary, I love you so much. I'm gonna take this home and show it to our new little boy, Laurie. And to my beautiful girls who I know are watching," he said.

From their on-screen romance turned real to welcoming a son together, here's everything to know about Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead's relationship.

2016: Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead meet on the set of Fargo

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

McGregor and Winstead joined the cast of Fargo, FX's award-winning anthology series based on the 1996 film, during its third season. Winstead played recent parolee Nikki Swango, while McGregor took on a duel role as brothers Emmit and Ray Stussy, the latter of which was engaged to Winstead's character.

May 13, 2017: Mary Elizabeth Winstead's marriage to Riley Stearns ends

A few months after season 3 of Fargo began airing, Winstead shared that she had split from her then-husband Stearns in a since-deleted Instagram post. The couple had been married since 2010.

"We will stay best friends and collaborators for all our days. We are still ride or die, just in a different way now. I love you always, Riley," the actress wrote in part.

October 22, 2017: Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead are seen kissing in London

In photos obtained by The Sun, McGregor and Winstead were seen kissing at a London café before leaving together on McGregor's motorcycle.

The day after the photos surfaced, PEOPLE reported that McGregor and Mavrakis had been separated since May of that year. The former couple were married for 22 years and share daughters Clara, Jamyan, Esther and Anouk.

November 11, 2017: Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead hold hands in Los Angeles

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty / Noam Galai/Getty

McGregor and Winstead went public with their romance in November 2017 when they were seen walking hand-in-hand together in Los Angeles.

The two actors were both wearing leather jackets and jeans as they strolled through the street.

January 7, 2018: Ewan McGregor thanks Mary Elizabeth Winstead in Golden Globes speech

After winning the Golden Globe for best performance in a miniseries or television film for his work on Fargo, McGregor started off by thanking Mavrakis and their four daughters, before giving a subtle nod to Winstead.

"I want to take a moment to thank Ev, who always stood beside me for 22 years, and my four children, Clara, Esther, Jamyan and Anouk, I love you," the Trainspotting actor said.

"I've always loved being an actor and hanging out with actors and I got amazing actors to work with on this and there wouldn't be any Emmit Stussy without David Thewlis and Michael Stuhlbarg and Carrie Coon and there would be no Ray without Mary Elizabeth Winstead," he continued.

January 11, 2018: Ewan McGregor kisses Mary Elizabeth Winstead at the Critics Choice Awards

Joe Scarnici/Getty / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

McGregor followed up his Golden Globes win with a Critics Choice Award for best actor in a limited series for Fargo. He again thanked Winstead in his speech and gave her a kiss as he stood to accept the award.

February 26, 2018: Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead continue to date amid breakup rumors

In February 2018, British tabloids reported that McGregor and Winstead had split and the Pinocchio actor got back together with Mavrakis.

However, a source dispelled those rumors and told PEOPLE that McGregor and Winstead were still going strong nearly six months into their relationship.

April 2, 2018: Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead are seen together on set of Gemini Man

McGregor was seen holding hands with Winstead on the set of her movie Gemini Man in Georgia.

The pair went for an evening stroll together and appeared to be in deep conversation. A source told PEOPLE that McGregor and Winstead "seemed so comfortable together."

April 22, 2018: Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead attend the premiere of All About Nina

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the couple were seen leaving the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of Winstead's movie, All About Nina, hand-in-hand.

Winstead was photographed wearing a red dress and black leather jacket, while McGregor escorted the actress out of the premiere in a black coat and black trousers.

July 13, 2018: Clara McGregor calls Mary Elizabeth Winstead "a piece of trash" in an Instagram comment

A few months later, McGregor's eldest daughter, Clara, commented on an Instagram photo of Winstead, which had been shared to a fan account, writing, "Most beautiful and talented woman on earth? Oh man y'all are delusional. The girl is a piece of trash x."

Clara later apologized, explaining that she was "angry and upset" at the time.

November 4, 2019: Ewan McGregor files to be declared single before his divorce is finalized

McGregor filed court documents petitioning the judge to declare him and Mavrakis single before their divorce was finalized.

The actor explained in the documents that he believed "a termination of the status of our marriage at this time will assist in [the] resolution of the balance of this matter."

February 7, 2020: Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead star in Birds of Prey

Karwai Tang/WireImage / David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

Part of the DC Extended Universe and a spin-off to 2016's Suicide Squad, Birds of Prey hit theaters in February 2020. The film marked the first time McGregor and Winstead appeared on-screen together since Fargo, with McGregor playing a crime lord and Winstead playing a vigilante.

March 1, 2020: Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead spend time together in New York City

The couple were seen taking their dog for a walk in N.Y.C. and sharing a kiss while bundled up for the cold weather. Winstead wore an emerald green scarf and McGregor sported a white hoodie underneath a black coat.

August 13, 2020: Ewan McGregor's divorce from Eve Mavrakis is finalized

Three years after splitting, McGregor and Mavrakis' divorce was finalized in August 2020. The former couple agreed to share joint custody of their youngest daughter Anouk, who was 9 years old at the time. McGregor also agreed to pay Mavrakis almost $15,000 per month in child support and over $35,000 per month in spousal support.

June 2021: Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead welcome a baby boy

McGregor and Winstead quietly welcomed their first child together in June 2021.

McGregor's daughters Clara, Esther and Jamyan confirmed the birth on Instagram, posting photos of themselves holding the newborn, with Esther revealing that the couple named him Laurie.

October 23, 2021: Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead perform a duet during the 2021 GO Gala

GO Campaign/via Getty

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple made a virtual appearance at the 2021 GO Gala — which McGregor co-hosted with Robert Pattinson and Lily Collins for the nonprofit GO Campaign — and performed a cover of "If I Needed You" by Townes Van Zandt with acoustic guitars, per Entertainment Tonight Canada.

McGregor is an official ambassador for the organization, which helps orphans and vulnerable children in the United States and across the world. That year's gala also benefitted COVID relief efforts around the globe.

March 19, 2022: Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead walk the red carpet together at the Producers Guild Awards

In one of the couple's first public appearances since the birth of their son, McGregor and Winstead walked the red carpet together at the 33rd Producers Guild Awards. The pair smiled together for photos in coordinating black outfits.

April 2022: Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead get married

Francis Specker/CBS via Getty / Gareth Cattermole/Getty

After almost five years of dating, McGregor and Winstead got married in April 2022. A source told PEOPLE that the pair had a small outdoor ceremony with close family and friends.

"It was lovely and joyful. The menu was farm-to-table," the insider shared. "They are an adorable couple. They are pretty low-key and like their canyon life. They often hike and go to the beach."

May 26, 2022: Ewan McGregor talks about sharing Star Wars with Mary Elizabeth Winstead

Jesse Grant/Getty

At the Star Wars Celebration event in Anaheim, California, McGregor – who first played the infamous Jedi Master in the titular series before reprising the role in the Disney+ show Obi-Wan Kenobi – opened up about Winstead joining the Star Wars universe with the upcoming series Ahsoka.

McGregor said, "She doesn't need any advice from me, but it was kind of cool that when it came up and she was starting to think about it — we thought it was amazing to both be in this world together … It's something that will [always] be with us. It's not something that ever goes away."

September 12, 2022: Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead attend the premiere of Raymond and Ray at the Toronto International Film Festival

The newlyweds walked the red carpet at the Toronto International Film Festival for the premiere of McGregor's film Raymond and Ray.

McGregor stars alongside Ethan Hawke in the dramedy, where they play half-brothers-turned-grave-diggers.