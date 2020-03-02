Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead Pack On the PDA in New York City with a Kiss

Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead are heating up New York City.

The couple was photographed sharing a kiss in the Big Apple on Sunday while walking their dog.

McGregor, 48, and Winstead, 35, bundled up to brave the cold in black jackets and hats. Winstead accessorized with an emerald green scarf, while McGregor opted for a white hoodie underneath his black coat.

The pair recently starred together in last month’s Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey film in which McGregor plays the villain, crime boss Black Mask, while Winstead portrays Huntress. The two also worked together on the third season of Fargo.

This is the most recent sighting of McGregor and Winstead together. They were photographed together in April 2018 while on the Georgia set of Winstead’s film Gemini Man, holding hands.

A reporter for the local newspaper there, Allison Cobb, told PEOPLE at the time the couple “were at ease” and “seemed so comfortable together.”

“The way that she had her arm wrapped around him as they walked out of her trailer and chatted with some of the crew was sweet,” Cobb said. “Then they began holding hands and did not let go for the 15 minutes they were outside before getting into a car to leave together.”

The actor filed for divorce from Eve Mavrakis in January 2018, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their separation after 22 years of marriage. The two share four children: Clara, 24, Jamyan, 18, Esther, 18, and Anouk, 9.

In November 2019, McGregor asked a judge to declare him and Mavrakis single before finalizing their divorce.

The announcement of their split came in October 2017 after McGregor was seen kissing Winstead.

Winstead split from her husband, Riley Stearns, in May 2017. They married in 2010.