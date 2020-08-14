Ewan McGregor and Ex-Wife Eve Mavrakis Finalize Their Divorce 3 Years After Split

Ewan McGregor and Eve Mavrakis separated in May 2017 after 22 years of marriage

Ewan McGregor and his ex-wife Eve Mavrakis have finalized their divorce.

In a judgement documents obtained by PEOPLE, McGregor, 49, and Mavrakis' divorce was finalized on Thursday with a judge appointing both of them joint legal and physical custody of their youngest child, daughter Anouk, 9.

The two have agreed to continue to "have a flexible custodial schedule to accommodate" their daughter's schedule, according to the documents.

The Star Wars actor will also be responsible for paying Mavrakis, 54, $14,934 per month in child support, as well as a trust fund set up for their daughter's educational expenses.

McGregor will also pay Mavrakis $35,868 per month in spousal support.

The two have also split their assets, although any earned income from films or TV series McGregor has starred in the past — such as Fargo, the Star Wars prequels, the Trainspotting films, Big Fish, Moulin Rouge, Emma and Now You See It, among others — are considered community property and all residuals and royalties will be split with Mavrakis.

While films McGregor has made after their listed separation date of May 2017 are considered his own separate property, his 2018 film Christopher Robin, for which he earned $3,000,000 is considered community property.

McGregor and Mavrakis met on the set of the British TV crime series Kavanagh QC, and they were married in 1995.

Mavrakis is a production designer who was born in France and raised in China. She also served as a production interpreter on the Chinese set of Steven Spielberg’s 1987 movie Empire of the Sun.

The two have four daughters together: Clara, 24, Jamyan, 19, Esther, 18, and Anouk.

A family source confirmed to PEOPLE the two had separated in May 2017 amid news McGregor was spotted kissing his Fargo costar, actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

The actor filed for divorce in January 2018.

In November 2019, McGregor asked a judge to declare himself and Mavrakis single before they’d finalized their divorce in a move known as bifurcation, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE at the time.

After winning the Golden Globe for best performance by an actor in a limited series or motion picture for television in 2018, McGrgor thanked Mavrakis and Winstead, 35, in his acceptance speech, saying, “I’ve always loved being an actor and hanging out with actors and I got amazing actors to work with on this and it wouldn’t be any Emmett or Stassi without David, Michael, Carrie Coon and there would be no Rey without Mary Elizabeth Winstead so thank you very much.”