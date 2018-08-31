Ewan McGregor's Daughter Says Calling Mary Elizabeth Winstead 'Trash' 'Wasn't My Finest Moment'

Ewan McGregor’s daughter Clara isn’t proud about calling her father’s new girlfriend Mary Elizabeth Winstead “a piece of trash” online.

“It wasn’t the most mature way to go about things, but I was angry and upset,” the actor’s 22-year-old daughter Clara said during a recent interview with U.K. publication The Times.

In July, nearly six months after the 47-year-old actor filed for divorce from his now-estranged wife Eve Mavrakis, Clara commented on a photo of Winstead, 33, shared by a fan account, writing: “Most beautiful and talented woman on earth? Oh man y’all are delusional. The girl is a piece of trash x.”

Clara went on to share in the interview that “there had been a lot building up to it and a lot to deal with — not to make excuses or anything — but, yeah, it wasn’t my finest moment.”

Explaining how she came to leave the comment, the model and actress said that she was repeatedly being tagged in that same photograph of her father’s new girlfriend.

“I kept being tagged in this photograph and I was seeing negative things about my mom,” she shared. “I said how I felt and I didn’t want to apologise for it. It wasn’t the right way to go about things, but it’s a hard thing to wrap your head around when you feel you had this idea of what the family unit is and then to have that shift. It’s very weird.”

McGregor and Mavrakis split last October, and at the time a family source revealed to PEOPLE that the couple had been separated since May 2017. The announcement came amid news that McGregor was spotted kissing his Fargo costar.

McGregor officially filed for divorce on Jan. 19, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split

In the interview, Clara also shared that although she already knew about the realities of her parents relationship before news of their split broke, she was still shocked when photographs of her father together with Winstead were first published.

“We had already started dealing with it and trying to cope. It was incredibly surprising to me that they had gone out in public,” she said, adding that “the picture surfaced on my little sister’s birthday.”

“But my dad didn’t know it was going to come out. He didn’t want us to see that, but, you know, there were paparazzi following them around,” Clara shared, defending her father.

While the model and actress went on to share “that I have my mom’s back in this — fully,” she made it clear that she’s “still very close to my dad.”

“I love him and I always will,” she added. “The relationship’s not going to end because of this. We are incredibly close and despite me strongly disagreeing with how he’s gone about things, I’ll always love him, and I hope he’s happy, you know?”