Ewan McGregor's Daughter Clara, 22, Denies Calling Dad an 'A--hole' for Leaving Mom Eve

Clara McGregor is setting the record straight on comments fans assumed were about her famous dad Ewan McGregor.

The 22-year-old model was accused of throwing shade at her dad for leaving her mom Eve Mavrakis. Ewan, 47, went public with his relationship with Fargo costar Mary Elizabeth Winstead, 34, after announcing the split.

The exchange happened in the comments of one of her recent pictures of her mom, 52, in a bikini, which Clara captioned, “my mother, ladies & gentlemen • 50 is the new 30 apparently.”

After a fan jokingly warned her to keep Mavrakis away from her boyfriend, Clara reportedly pointed fingers at other men in a since-deleted reply.

“Nah I keep her away from a–hole men who leave my goddess of a mother. :)” Clara wrote, according to ET.

Many assumed the comment was aimed at her dad, but Clara later clarified the sentiment on her Instagram story.

“Let’s make one thing clear. I was not attacking my dad or calling him [an] a–hole,” Clara wrote over a screenshot of an article touting the comment. “I was simple saying she deserves someone who isn’t one. F— tabloids. Don’t believe everything you read.”

This isn’t the first time Clara has been vocal about her dad’s new life. The model commented on a photo of Winstead shared by a fan account back in July 2018, clearly showing her displeasure at McGregor’s new girlfriend.

“Most beautiful and talented woman on earth? Oh man y’all are delusional. The girl is a piece of trash x,” she wrote.

She later apologized, saying, “It wasn’t the most mature way to go about things, but I was angry and upset.”

McGregor and Mavrakis split in October 2017, and at the time a family source revealed to PEOPLE that the couple had been separated since May 2017. The announcement came amid news that McGregor was spotted kissing his Fargo costar.

McGregor officially filed for divorce in Jan. 2018, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split.