Ewan McGregor's Daughter Clara Walks Red Carpet After Emergency Room Visit for Dog Bite

Clara McGregor joked on Instagram about a dog bite that landed her "in the ER 30 mins before the red carpet" of her new film The Birthday Cake

Clara McGregor made it to a red carpet movie premiere despite suffering a dog bite on her face shortly before the event.

The 25-year-old actress attended the premiere on Friday at The Mob Museum in Las Vegas for the film The Birthday Cake, which stars her father Ewan McGregor, Val Kilmer and more. Clara, who also co-produced the crime drama, showed up to the red carpet in a Fendi suit with wounds on her face, explaining on Instagram that she was attacked by a dog shortly ahead of the photo op.

"When a dog bite lands you in the ER 30 mins before the red carpet😅," she wrote in the caption, sharing pictures from the red carpet as well as from her hospital bed, playfully flicking off the camera and smiling. She did not share any more details about the incident with the dog.

"Thank you @themobmuseum for having us," added Clara, whose sister Esther Rose McGregor was also at the premiere. "@thebirthdaycakemovie comes out in theaters and on VOD June 18th! @pgdm @swindled717 @sienaoberman congratulations!! ❤️ thank you @fendi for the suit."

In the comment section, Clara's famous followers sent her well wishes, also commending her for still showing up to the red carpet.

"You're so badass," wrote Kaia Gerber, as model Martha Hunt added, "owww! you're hot though🔥." Shameless actor Jeremy Allen White said, "Looks tough," and Jazmin Grace Grimaldi commented, "I'm so sorry babe I hope you have a speedy recovery! Your a pro! ❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥."