Ewan McGregor Asks Judge to Declare Him and Estranged Wife Single Before Finalizing Divorce

Ewan McGregor is looking forward to being officially declared single again.

The Doctor Sleep actor, 48, filed court documents on Monday petitioning a judge to dissolve his marriage to ex Eve Mavrakis and declare them both single before they’ve finalized their divorce, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE. The move is known as bifurcation.

His reason for the request? McGregor states in the documents he believes “that a termination of the status of our marriage at this time will assist in [the] resolution of the balance of this matter.”

Attorneys for McGregor and Mavrakis did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

McGregor and Mavrakis were married for almost 22 years before separating in May 2017. The actor filed for divorce in January 2018. Together they have four daughters: Clara, 23; Jamyan, 18; Esther, 17 (who turns 18 on Thursday) and Anouk, 8.

The former couple has yet to divide their assets, which includes a community estate valued at over $25 million, jointly held retirement plans in the U.S. and a U.K. pension for the actor valued at $1.3 million, according to the court documents.

At the time of his divorce filing, McGregor asked for joint custody of their children, and in response, Mavrakis filed for sole custody with visitation for her ex, according to TMZ.

McGregor is currently dating his former Fargo costar Mary Elizabeth Winstead. They were first spotted kissing in October 2017.

The Golden Globe winner thanked his wife and Winstead, 33, in his acceptance speech, saying, “I’ve always loved being an actor and hanging out with actors and I got amazing actors to work with on this and it wouldn’t be any Emmett or Stassi without David, Michael, Carrie Coon and there would be no Rey without Mary Elizabeth Winstead so thank you very much.”

McGregor pointedly thanked his ex during his acceptance speech, saying, “I want to take a moment to thank Ev, who always stood beside me for 22 years and my four children, I love you.”