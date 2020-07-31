Fame and Evita Director Alan Parker Dies at 76

British director, producer and writer Alan Parker has died. He was 76.

Parker, who died following a lengthy illness per the British Film Institute, directed 14 feature films such as Bugsy Malone, Fame, Midnight Express, Mississippi Burning, Shoot the Moon and Evita, the latter of which he also wrote and produced. He picked up his first Academy Award nomination, for Best Director, for Midnight Express in 1979 and then earned recognition in the same category 10 years later for Mississippi Burning. He also received three Golden Globe nods and won four BAFTAs.

Parker came to the film industry by way of copywriting. While working at an ad agency, he started making commercials and met producer David Puttnam, who encouraged him to pursue film. Parker then wrote the script for 1971's Melody and eventually launched the Alan Parker Film Co.

"As I was first to make the transition from the world of commercials into feature films I think I was extra sensitive to the criticism — that in some way we weren’t ‘legitimate’ – a bunch of vulgar salesmen selling a product with flimsy intellectual credentials," Parker said in a 2017 interview. "...So I stopped making commercials all together in order to be taken seriously as a filmmaker."

Parker directed his last movie in 2003 with crime drama The Life of David Gale starring Laura Linney, Kevin Spacey and Kate Winslet. In 2015, Parker officially announced his retirement from the film business.

"Directors do not improve with age: they repeat themselves, and while there are exceptions, their work generally does not get any better," he said in March 2015 at the Bari International Film Festival in Italy. "This is the reason why I have decided not to make any more films."

The British filmmaker also revealed at the time that he'd been asked to shoot a Harry Potter movie, but he turned down the gig.

"They even came and asked me to shoot a film from the Harry Potter series," Parker continued at the film festival. "While that would have made me extremely rich today, my problem with it was that I didn’t like it, I didn’t understand it and I wasn’t interested in it."

Parker is survived by his second wife, producer Lisa Moran, his five children, Lucy, Alexander, Jake, Nathan and Henry and his seven grandchildren.