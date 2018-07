Everything Will and Jada Pinkett Smith Have Said About Their Unconventional 20-Year Marriage

Speaking to PeopleTV in July 2017, the actress explained that people shouldn’t rely on a spouse to bring them joy.

“You can’t expect your partner to make you happy, and that’s across the board,” she said. “You can’t expect your partner to make you feel beautiful, make you feel intelligent. All these expectations we have in these partnerships I think is what’s deteriorating our partnerships. Ultimately, what I’ve realized is being married is the hardest thing you’ll ever do. I realized that when I would just go to the side and deal with my stuff. All my childhood trauma, all my daddy issues that I was trying to bring into this marriage cause he’s not my father, he’s not meant to do that work, he is not meant to buoy me in a way that I can’t for myself. And he had to go and do the same and when two people can come back together in their own happiness and just add to that happiness…”