The Batman Returns! Everything to Know About Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz's Reboot

The Batman is coming.

On Monday, the latest casting announcement for the Robert Pattinson-starring movie confirmed that Colin Farrell will be taking on the role of Penguin. The news followed a slew of exciting casting announcements for the highly-anticipated comic book adaptation.

Read on for everything you need to know about the upcoming Batman movie.

Robert Pattinson is set to play the titular role

Pattinson, 33, snagged the role of Bruce Wayne/Batman in May after months of callbacks. In October, the actor admitted he was still not sure how it all happened.

“It’s kind of insane,” Pattinson told Esquire. “I was so far away from ever thinking it was a realistic prospect. I literally do not understand how I’ve got it, at all.”

In an earlier interview with Variety — his first since being confirmed as the new caped crusader — Pattinson revealed that he’s been training for the part since childhood. The actor admitted that he had grown up watching the Tim Burton Batman movies and once had his own Batman costume.

“When I was a kid, it was the only outfit that I had,” he said.

The star also said that the experience of putting on the Batsuit for the first time was “transformative.”

“You do feel very powerful immediately,” he shared. “And it’s pretty astonishing, something that is incredibly difficult to get into, so the ritual of getting into it is pretty humiliating. You’ve got five people trying to shove you into something. Once you’ve got it on, it’s like, ‘Yeah, I feel strong, I feel tough, even though I had to have someone squeezing my butt cheeks into the legs.’”

“You’re trying to think of the way to balance, how to bring something new to it and not want to scare people off,” the actor said of bringing a fresh face to the famous franchise. “And work in the confines of the costume.”

Previous actors who’ve taken on the famous superhero role include George Clooney, Christian Bale, Ben Affleck, Adam West and Michael Keaton.

Colin Farrell and Zoë Kravitz will play villains Penguin and Catwoman, respectively

In October, PEOPLE confirmed that Zoë Kravitz would star as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, a role that Halle Berry, Anne Hathaway, and Michelle Pfieffer have all played in the past.

Then, on Monday, the movie’s director Matt Reeves confirmed that Farrell will be taking on the role of the Penguin. The director tweeted a gif of Farrell, 43, from the 2008 film In Bruges, with the caption, “Wait — is that you, #Oz,” referring to the DC villain’s real name, Oswald Cobblepot.

Danny DeVito is the last actor to have played the Penguin on the big screen, in Tim Burton’s 1992 film Batman Returns, and actor Robin Lord Taylor played the character on Fox’s series Gotham.

Other stars reportedly involved include Jeffrey Wright, Paul Dano, Andy Serkis and Peter Sarsgaard

In addition to Pattinson, Farrell and Kravitz, the cast features Paul Dano as the Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, John Turturro as crime boss Carmine Falcone and Peter Sarsgaard in a mystery role, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Jonah Hill was previously in talks to star in The Batman, with a rumored role of either the Penguin or the Riddler, according to Variety. He ultimately passed on the roles, the outlet reported.

The film, a “noir” detective thriller, will be the first in a trilogy

Reeves is set to direct a trilogy of Batman films for Warner Bros. with Pattinson in the leading role, Deadline reported last May, with the first in the trilogy being The Batman.

This wouldn’t be the first Batman trilogy — Christopher Nolan famously directed Bale in three films: Batman Begins, The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises.

Reeves also told The Hollywood Reporter in January 2019 that his idea for the planned trilogy is “very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale.”

“It’s told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it’s going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional,” he continued. “It’s more Batman in his detective mode that we’ve seen in the films.”

As Reeves explained, “The comics have a history of that. [Bruce Wayne] is supposed to be the world’s greatest detective, and that’s not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I’d love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it’s going to allow his character to have an arc that he can go through a transformation.”

The Batman is scheduled for release on June 25, 2021.