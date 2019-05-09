Everything We Know About Marvel's The Eternals Starring Angelina Jolie and Richard Madden

While one Marvel film ends, another is on the horizon.

After Avengers: Endgame smashed box office records, a new superhero film, The Eternals, is in the works. And while there isn’t a lot of information yet surrounding it, Angelina Jolie and Richard Madden are both in talks lead the sure-to-be blockbuster.

Jolie, 43, was revealed by The Hollywood Reporter in March to be joining the upcoming Marvel film, while Madden, 32, is said to be circling the project according to The Wrap. Comedian Kumail Nanjiani is also reportedly a part of the star-studded cast.

The film would mark the first Marvel Cinematic Universe appearance for both the Maleficent actress and the former Game of Thrones star.

The Eternals follows the story of a group of near-immortal superheroes known as Eternals who lived on Earth and shaped its history and civilizations, according to IMDb. Insiders at the The Wrap have also stated that the film will specifically follow the female Eternal named Sersi, who will most likely be portrayed by Jolie.

Chloe Zhao — whose previous work includes the 2017 indie western drama The Rider — will direct the film, while Matthew and Ryan Firpo will write the script. Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige, who produced all 22 Marvel films, will continue his work as producer for The Eternals.

“We have started working on what are the films post-phase 3,” Feige previously told TheWrap, referencing the upcoming phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s lineup of films, following the phase 3 conclusion with Avengers: Endgame in April.

The next Marvel film comes in July with Spider-Man: Far from Home, starring Tom Holland as his return as the titular character. Samuel L. Jackson, Zendaya, and Jake Gyllenhaal will also star in the film.

While fans may have to wait for an uncertain amount of time for The Eternals, the film’s stars Jolie and Madden can be seen in other upcoming projects. Jolie will reprise her villainous role in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, while Madden will appear in the Elton John biopic Rocketman.