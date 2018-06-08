Everything We Hope Happens in Legally Blonde 3 — From Tackling #MeToo to Elle Woods’ New Dog

On the heels of Reese Witherspoon‘s Elle Woods-approved announcement on Thursday that a third Legally Blonde movie is officially in the works, the question quickly became: What is Elle up to now?

Last fans saw of the Harvard Law grad, she championed animal rights on Capitol Hill, married her supportive boyfriend and embraced her dog’s sexuality. Even though we have to wait until 2020 for the film’s release, PEOPLE couldn’t help but speculate on what could happen in the third installment.

Elle is still married and living with Emmett in Washington, D.C.

At the end of Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde, Emmett (Luke Wilson) asks Elle where she wants to live: Beverly Hills, Boston or D.C.? As they drive past the White House in the final scene, Elle hints that she wants to stay in the nation’s capital, so that’s exactly what they do.

Elle, now in her early 40s, and Emmett have a spacious four-bedroom Beaux Arts home in Georgetown, complete with an in-ground pool so she can still rock that classic sparkling pink bikini. No kids, but Elle’s got a new dog, who she’s trying to make Instagram famous, because…

Bruiser died

With Legally Blonde 3 coming out on Valentine’s Day 2020, that’ll mean nearly 17 years will have passed since the second film’s release. If Elle and Emmett aged in real-time, so did her beloved gay Chihuahua Bruiser — and most Chihuahuas don’t live for more than two decades. (In fact, the dog that played Bruiser passed away at age 18 in 2016.)

Before Elle rescued a new pocket-sized pup (#adoptdontshop!), she threw Bruiser a star-studded party to remember his life. Everyone from Andy Cohen and his dog Wacha to Paris Hilton and her pack of Pomeranians were in attendance at the event that opens up the new movie.

Elle runs her own law firm in D.C.

And Paulette (Jennifer Coolidge), who’s still with the UPS Guy, takes on a job as Woods & Associates’ office manager. The open floor plan office sits right next to a Drybar and is outfitted entirely in millennial pink, complete with Himalayan salt lamps and a tanning deck. The break room offers fresh-pressed juices and a selfie station, and Elle embraces an open door policy in her corner office between her meetings with D.C.’s highest profile clients.

Delta who? Delta Nu!

Of course Elle Woods has to keep up her ties of sisterhood. After all, it was a Delta Nu connection that helped her win Bruiser’s Bill, wasn’t it? Even while busy in D.C., Elle makes enough time for her sisters and has been working as an advisor for a local Delta Nu chapter. She goes to weekly meetings, manicures, workout classes (of course led by Brooke Wyndham!) and events. She even found a promising intern for her law firm from the sorority’s latest pledge class — she had the best Bend and Snap Elle had ever seen.

Elle snaps to #MeToo

Elle gets invited back to her alma mater, Harvard Law, to address the #MeToo movement. Everyone remembers her touchy law teacher, Professor Callahan (Victor Garber), and now Elle is making strides to stand up for the rest of the women at Harvard and across the world.

What’s the best way to empower women you ask Elle Woods? Obviously a snap cup! Elle’s #MeToo session will allow students to share their own experiences, take action and of course be awarded snaps of support.