Mortal Kombat Movie Casts Its First Major Character: Everything to Know About the Action Reboot

Mortal Kombat is hitting the big screen once again in a highly-anticipated reboot of the beloved ‘90s video game franchise.

Though details of the project have remained largely under wraps, cast and crew have slowly started to emerge as shooting, set to begin later this year, inches closer.

Mortal Kombat started as a video game in the early ‘90s and has since evolved into a massive franchise comprised of movies, TV shows, comic books and even a theatrical stage show that toured in the mid-‘90s.

The series, a fantasy fighting game featuring a large lineup of characters from different realms of a fictional universe, released its latest game, Mortal Kombat 11, in April.

Mortal Kombat has hit the big screen before, once in 1995 for a film directed by Paul W. S. Anderson that went on to be the year’s 22nd top-grossing movie, and again for a 1997 sequel called Mortal Kombat: Annihilation.

Here’s what to know about the latest installment.

1. Joe Taslim Is Set to Star

Image zoom Sub-Zero Mortal Kombat

The Indonesian actor and martial artist, 38, will play Sub-Zero, a fighter known for his abilities to control ice and his rivalry with Scorpion, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

There are two iterations of the character: the original, named Bi-Han, who was killed by Scorpion, and Kuai Liang, his younger brother, though it remains unclear which Taslim will be playing.

The star is best known for his role in the 2011 film The Raid, as well as the Cinemax TV series Warriors and Netflix’s The Night Comes for Us. He’s also appeared in blockbusters like Star Trek Beyond and Fast & Furious 6.

2. The Behind-the-Scenes Crew Is Ready to Go

Mortal Kombat will be helmed by commercial director Simon McQuoid in his directorial debut, with a screenplay penned by Greg Russo.

James Wan, fresh off directing this summer’s hit film Aquaman, will produce, alongside Larry Kasanoff, E. Bennett Walsh, Michael Clear and Sean Robins.

Wan is a veteran horror film producer, having worked on movies like Annabelle, The Conjuring 2, and six different Saw installments.

3. It’ll Film in Australia

Warner Brothers announced in May that the action flick will soon get the cameras rolling in South Australia.

Wan and McQuoid, both Aussie natives, praised the country’s scenic locations, with the director saying the locale will provide “uniquely beautiful landscapes” in which to film the highly-anticipated movie.

The film is due to hit theaters on March 5, 2021.