The pair were previously spotted having dinner together in SoHo on Tuesday night

Everything To Know About the New Guy Spotted with Katie Holmes: N.Y.C-Based Chef Emilio Vitolo

Katie Holmes might just have a new man in her life.

Last week, the 41-year-old actress was spotted having dinner with Emilio Vitolo — a New York City-based chef — in SoHo on Tuesday night.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Holmes was all smiles for the casual night out, wearing a tank top and jeans as she laughed with Vitolo, 33, who wore a white T-shirt and jeans as he laughed along with the actress.

The Logan Lucky actress keeps her personal life relatively private and was previously linked to Jamie Foxx for several years before the two called it quits in May 2019.

While this may be their first official outing together, the two have known each other at least since earlier this year, as Vitolo left a comment of two dancing woman emojis on an Instagram picture that Holmes posted in July.

Read on for everything to know about the chef.

1. He is a chef based in New York.

Vitolo works at Emilio’s Ballato in SoHo, which was bought by his father, Emilio Vitolo Sr. in the early '90s. Since then, Vitolo’s entire family has worked there, according to an interview he did with InStyle.

"It’s a seven-day-a-week commitment,’ Vitolo told the publication. "If you’re going to do a restaurant the right way, you always have to be there."

2. He has worked as an actor.

Though he is a very talented and skilled chef, Vitolo has also taken an interest in acting and has appeared in front of the camera, guesting on shows like Royal Pains and Inside Amy Schumer.

According to his IMDB page, Vitolo will also star in the film, The Birthday Cake, which is in post-production and scheduled to be released sometime later this year. The film also stars Ewan McGregor and Val Kilmer, among others.

3. He's of Italian and Peruvian descent.

Vitolo's heritage on his father's side is Italian (hence their famed Italian restaurant) and his mother is from Peru.

"On Sundays my father was never the cook. My mother, who’s from Peru, would make us dishes like chicken and rice instead," he also told InStyle.

4. He's a pet parent.

Vitolo is a proud dog dad to an adorable Rottweiler pup named Lil Franky, who also has his own Instagram. In the account's bio, Vitolo describes Franky as "Nolita’s Finest Rottie 🇮🇹."

According to pictures from Franky's social media account, the sweet canine loves napping with his dad and posing for photographs.

5. His restaurant gets tons of visits from A-listers.

Looking through Vitolo's Instagram account, there are numerous photos of him posing alongside a slew of famous faces, including Cuba Gooding Jr., Denzel Washington and the cast of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Barack Obama and his daughter Malia are also some of the restaurant's famous guests.

Whoopi Goldberg is even such a fan of Vitolo's N.Y.C. restaurant that she told InStyle, "Coming here is like coming into someone’s house. It always feels good because it’s homey."

6. He's friends with the Jonas brothers and Sophie Turner.

Vitolo isn't just a chef to the stars, he's also a friend to them as well.

On Vitolo's Instagram account, there are an array of photos of him hanging out with the Jonas brothers and Sophie Turner throughout the years.