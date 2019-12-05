Everything to Know About Emma Stone's Past Relationships: From Andrew Garfield to Teddy Geiger

Emma Stone is set to marry!

The actress will be hearing wedding bells after her boyfriend Dave McCrary popped the question. McCrary, a writer for Saturday Night Live, announced the news in a sweet Instagram photo he shared on Wednesday night.

PEOPLE confirmed their relationship in October 2017, after a source said at the time the couple had been dating for three months.

Stone, 31, and McCrary, 34, met when the actress hosted NBC’s long-running comedy variety show at the end of 2016 and collaborated on a taped sketch directed by McCrary titled “Wells for Boys.”

Now that the two are set to tie the knot, here’s a look back at some of Stone’s previous relationships.

Image zoom Dave McCrary and Emma Stone Emma Stone/Instagram

RELATED: Emma Stone Is Engaged! Inside Her Sweet Relationship with Fiancé, SNL Director Dave McCary

Teddy Geiger

Stone dated the singer-songwriter in 2007. The two starred together in the 2008 film The Rocker opposite Rainn Wilson and Christina Applegate. The pair kept their romance low-key until they split in 2009.

Geiger, who rose to fame with the hit song “For You I Will (Confidence),” revealed she was transitioning into a woman in October 2017 after a fan asked why she looked different.

In November 2018, Geiger opened up to Rolling Stone about how her career in the music industry personally affected her.

Image zoom Teddy Geiger and Emma Stone in 2008 Gary Gershoff/WireImage

“It’s funny. Some people now are like, ‘Why would you transition? Why can’t you just be comfortable how you were born?'” Geiger recently told the publication. “That was my logic, but at a certain point, I realized that I was born uncomfortable. I was born in this in-between where I want to express one way.”

Geiger is now engaged to actress Emily Hampshire.

RELATED: Everything to Know About Emma Stone’s Fiancé SNL Director Dave McCary

Kieran Culkin

Stone began dating Succession star Kieran Culkin in 2010. The two met while playing a couple in the film Paper Man, but broke up in 2011.

Image zoom Emma Stone and Kieran Culkin in 2009 Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Culkin, who is Macaulay Culkin’s younger brother, married Jazz Charton in 2013, seven years after they met in a New York City bar.

The two welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Kinsey Sioux, in September.

Andrew Garfield

Garfield and Stone met on the set of their 2012 film The Amazing Spider-Man in which they played Peter Parker and Gwen Stacy, respectively.

Image zoom Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield Gareth Cattermole/Getty

Although the two accompanied each other on red carpets and premieres, they kept their relationship mostly private. The two filmed a sequel, 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and continued their romance.

The couple later split in 2015 but remained friends. In January 2017, Garfield told Vanity Fair, “We care about each other so much and that’s a given, that’s kind of this unconditional thing.”

“There’s so much love between us and so much respect,” he added. “I’m her biggest fan as an artist.”