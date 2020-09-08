"You can tell that they are having fun. She spends a lot of time at his house," a source tells PEOPLE

Everything to Know About Zac Efron's New Flame Vanessa Valladares

Zac Efron is moving on with a new flame.

The actor, 32, was photographed having lunch with Vanessa Valladares on Saturday at a beachside cafe in Australia.

The two seemed to be enjoying each other’s company after meeting in June while Valladares worked at the Byron Bay General Store & Cafe.

Here’s everything to know about the new lady in Efron’s life.

1. She's a model

Valladares is an Australian model and has worked for several Australian brands such as Love St., Of the Sun and RVCA. She's also spent some time posing for photographers and sharing artsy photos of herself on social media.

"Floating in ocean water, rocks blanketed in seaweed, watching the sun go down, dancing and laughing," she wrote in the caption of a black and white photo while she waded in water.

2. She loves to travel

On top of loving Byron Bay (she lives in Byron Shire, a small city in Byron Bay as stated on her Instagram bio), Valladares also has an adventurous spirit. The model, who only boasts 95 Instagram posts, has previously shared photos of her travels.

From trips to India to Indonesia, or even just staying in her beloved Byron Bay, Valladares hasn't shied away from sharing photos of her travels and appreciating different cultures.

"Okay, take me on an adventure," she posted in one Instagram photo.

Valladares' adventurous streak might match Efron's as he recently traveled the world for his Netflix show Down to Earth. The model has visited India in the past, writing in a photo caption, "Exploring deserts, cultures, old citys and myself 🐫🌵⛺ a long path to go."

Before the coronavirus pandemic began, Valladares had plans to travel to Africa, although the outbreak changed that.

"Packed preparing to leave to Africa. My flight was scheduled to take off today, now wake up to a rapidly changing reality... Embrace change," she wrote. "I choose to surrender and continue to be love, observing, growing and expanding. I’m limiting my phone use, gaining knowledge, empowering myself, remaining present. 🤲🏽 Let us lean into this chaotic creative place."

3. She worked at a general store

When Valladares met Efron, they crossed paths while she worked at the Byron Bay General Store & Cafe in June.

"Zac met Ness earlier in the summer," a source told PEOPLE. "They started hanging out in Jul and recently took a ski trip together."

Added the source, "You can tell that they are having fun. She spends a lot of time at his house."

4. She enjoys surfing and the outdoors

Like Efron, Valladares enjoys surfing, sharing a photo of herself holding a surfboard while at Tallow Beach in Byron Bay.