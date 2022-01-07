Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata are expecting their first child together after tying the knot in February 2021

Everything to Know About Nicolas Cage's Pregnant Wife, Actress Riko Shibata

Nicholas Cage and Riko Shibata attend the 2021 GQ Men of the Year Party at the West Hollywood EDITION on November 18, 2021 in West Hollywood, California

Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata are expanding their family as they approach their first year as a married couple.

This is Cage's third child; Shibata, 27, will be a first-time mom.

The couple tied the knot on February 16, 2021, in a "very small and intimate wedding at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas," a rep for the actor told PEOPLE at the time.

The couple is expecting their first baby together, a rep for the couple recently confirmed exclusively to PEOPLE. Cage is already a dad to sons Kal-El, 16, and Weston, 31, from previous relationships.

"The parents-to-be are elated!" added the rep.

Here's everything to know about Shibata.

She met Cage through mutual friends

Cage told Flaunt Magazine in October 2021 that he had met Shibata through mutual friends while in Shiga, Japan where he was filming his 2021 movie Prisoners of the Ghostland.

Cage and Shibata were later photographed holding hands for the first time in February 2020 when they both visited his nine-foot tomb in New Orleans that he purchased for himself in 2010.

Riko Shibata, left, and Nicolas Cage arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of "Pig", at the Nuart Theatre Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty

She got engaged to Cage over FaceTime

Cage revealed he had gotten engaged to Shibata on his brother Marc Coppola's radio show in August 2020.

"She left New York and went back to Kyoto, Japan, and I went back to Nevada and I haven't seen her for six months," Cage told his brother. (Cage was born Nicolas Kim Coppola.)

"We were really happy together and we were really excited to spend that time together so I finally just said, 'Look, I wanna marry you,' and we got engaged on FaceTime," he said.

She has a unique engagement ring

Cage added he gave Shibata a black diamond ring and mailed it to Japan after proposing.

"Her favorite color is black so she wanted the black gold, and the black diamond," he said at the time. "I found it and I customized and personalized it and I actually sent it to her via FedEx."

Cage added, "We're engaged but we don't have a date because of the world we live in currently," but that he hoped to get married in "Kyoto where we can have a Shinto wedding."

She spent time with one of Cage's ex-wives at their wedding

The couple's ceremony was an intimate gathering but those in attendance included Cage's ex-wife Alice Kim with whom he shares 16-year-old son Kal-El Coppola. Cage and Kim have remained good friends since their divorce in 2016.

At the time of his wedding to Shibata, Cage told PEOPLE in a statement, "It's true, and we are very happy."

Shibata's name on the marriage certificate posted on the Clark County Clerk's Office was listed as Riko Cage.

The couple then posed for their first-ever magazine cover for Flaunt magazine last year.

The following month, the pair walked the red carpet of the 2021 GQ Men of the Year party in West Hollywood.