Everything to Know About Margaret Qualley and Pete Davidson's 'Beautiful Relationship'

Pete Davidson has a new leading lady in his life!

The Saturday Night Live comedian and his new girlfriend, Emmy-nominated actress Margaret Qualley, have been making headlines as they’ve been spotted spending more and more time together.

On top of their blossoming romance, Qualley, the daughter of Andie MacDowell, has had a breakthrough year. The actress starred in Quentin Tarantino‘s Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood earlier this summer, and earned her first Emmy nod for her role in the FX show Fosse/Verdon.

Davidson’s romance with Qualley comes nearly a year after his whirlwind engagement to Ariana Grande ended, and just four months after splitting from actress Kate Beckinsale.

Here is everything we know about their relationship so far…

They kept their relationship private for a ‘couple of months’



Rumors first broke about Davidson, 25, and Qualley’s relationship on Aug. 28 when a source told Us Weekly that the pair had been dating.

“They’ve been seeing each other for a couple of months and Margaret is really excited about him,” a source reportedly told the magazine.

RELATED: Andie MacDowell Says Daughter Margaret Qualley ‘Has a Beautiful Relationship’ with Pete Davidson

First spotted together at the Venice airport

Just a couple of days after the news of their relationship broke, the comedian and actress, 24, were spotted together at the Marco Polo airport in Venice, Italy — arriving for the Venice International Film Festival where Qualley was promoting her new film, Seberg.

A source told PEOPLE that the couple looked “very happy” together, and were “flirty” throughout the flight.

“They were on the same flight and seemed very happy,” the source said. “It was clear that they were together.”

“They were very smiley and flirty. Some fans approached them and they happily signed autographs,” the source added. “They left the airport together for the same hotel.”

Discretely sat near each other during the screening of Seberg

The same evening that they arrived in Venice, they were photographed sitting near each other at the festival’s premiere of Seberg. Davidson sat directly behind the Qualley, who sat next to her costar Anthony Mackie.

Image zoom Anthony Mackie, Pete Davidson and Margaret Qualley Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

RELATED: Pete Davidson and Margaret Qualley ‘Were Very Flirty’ at Venice Airport: Source

Bonding in Venice



Once in Italy, the pair decided to take advantage of their surroundings and spent their time with romantic strolls through the streets topped off with a date night.

Davidson and Qualley even showed some PDA, holding hands while sight-seeing during the day, and later dressed-up for an elegant evening.

Qualley rocked a black blazer-style mini dress and silver heels, with her dark hair pulled back into a low ponytail. Meanwhile, Davidson wore a dark-blue button-up shirt and black slacks for the elegant-looking outing.

Image zoom Margaret Qualley and Pete Davidson AMA / MEGA

Image zoom Pete Davidson and Margaret Qualley SplashNews.com

Qualley’s mom approves!



Speaking to PEOPLE at the L’Oreal fashion show in Paris on Saturday MacDowell, 61, said she and Davidson “haven’t met” yet, but expressed she’s a fan of his.

“I FaceTimed with Pete the other day or no, she took a video of me to send to Pete that’s what it was,” she said.

“She has a beautiful relationship with him but I don’t want to step on her relationship too much,” the mother of three shared, adding, “They have a nice relationship.”

Qualley is the youngest of MacDowell’s three children with ex-husband Paul Qualley. The pair, who split in 1999, also shares son Justin, 33, and daughter Rainey, 29.