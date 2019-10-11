Everything to Know About Maddison Brown, the Dynasty Actress Linked to Liam Hemsworth

Liam Hemsworth has connected with a fellow Aussie as he moves on from estranged wife Miley Cyrus.

The actor, 29, was spotted holding hands with Dynasty star Maddison Brown, 22, in New York City on Thursday. The were seen having a meal at Sant Ambroeus in the West Village before going on a stroll.

Like Hemsworth, Brown is an Australian transplant who stars on the CW reboot as Kirby Anders, the daughter of the main family’s chief steward who returns after being sent away and framed for arson as a child. Brown’s character made her debut in the second season and is set to feature in the third.

The actress’s only other TV credit came in 2016, when she played the younger version of Elizabeth Debicki’s character in the Australian show The Kettering Incident. Her only movie credit so far is 2015’s Strangerland, in which she played Nicole Kidman‘s daughter.

Brown also works as a model and often posts shots of her campaigns on Instagram, where she boasts over 450,000 followers. She’s modeled for brands like Calvin Klein, Jason Wu and Marchesa.

Image zoom Maddison Brown in Dynasty Jace Downs/The CW

This is the first time Hemsworth has been linked to someone new since news of his split from Cyrus broke this summer. He and Cyrus, 26, started dating after meeting on the set of the 2010 movie The Last Song. While they briefly broke up a few years later, they reunited and married last December in a surprise and intimate ceremony on their Tennessee property.

Hemsworth spent time in Australia laying low after their breakup, mostly spending time with brother Chris Hemsworth and his family. The duo were often seen surfing and walking around Byron Bay, where Chris lives with wife Elsa Pataky and their three kids.

Image zoom Liam Hemsworth; Maddison Brown Neilson Barnard/Getty; Richard Dobson/Newspix via Getty

Hemsworth has only addressed the breakup once: with an Instagram post after PEOPLE exclusively revealed the two had ended their marriage. He officially filed for divorce from the singer just days later.

“Hi all, Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward,” Liam captioned a shot of a beach sunset.