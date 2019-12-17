Everything to Know About Liam Hemsworth’s New Rumored Girlfriend Gabriella Brooks

Liam Hemsworth seems to have a new leading lady!

The internet is buzzing after the 29-year-old actor was photographed introducing model Gabriella Brooks to his parents, Craig and Leonie Hemsworth, on Friday while in Byron Bay, Australia.

In the photos, Brooks, 21, appeared to hit it off with the Hemsworths as she greeted Leonie with a hug before the group enjoyed lunch.

The new rumored romance comes on the heels of his brief fling with Dynasty actress Maddison Brown. In October, the pair were spotted strolling the streets of New York City — the first time Hemsworth was linked to someone following his split from Miley Cyrus.

Here is everything to know about his latest rumored lady.

She’s also Australian

According to Elle, Brooks is reportedly Sydney-based, where she works as a model full-time.

As of Tuesday, the 21-year-old has 177,000 followers on Instagram, and per her bio, says that she works through three modeling agencies: Priscillas Models, Storm and Next.

In an interview with It’s Now Cool in January, the model revealed she was first scouted when she was just 14 years old. Since then, she’s modeled for Topshop, Calvin Klein, and Solid & Striped — among other campaigns.

She went to university

Brooks reportedly studied ancient history and archaeology at the University of Sydney while pursuing a Bachelor of Arts, she shared in a blog post on SurfStitch in 2015.

She loves the outdoors!

Per that same blog post, Brooks opened up about some of her favorite hobbies, revealing that she’s a big fan of exploring the world around her.

“I’m an adventurer, and I love the great outdoors,” she said at the time. “Ancient Egypt fascinates me as does zoology and animals, so I love watching docos on those sort of subject areas. I’m also really into travel, cooking and food.”

She previously dated 1975 frontman Matthew Healy

The pair were first linked in 2015 when Brooks shared a photo of Healy on her Instagram and captioned it, “Stole my shirt @trumanblack.” The singer didn’t go Instagram official with the model until 2017, according to Elle, the same year they reportedly made their debut at the 2017 Brit Awards.

According to The Sun, Brooks and Healy allegedly split in August.