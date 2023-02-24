Who Is Kerry Condon? Everything to Know About Critically Acclaimed 'The Banshees of Inisherin' Actress

Kerry Condon may be a name you're just starting to hear now, but this powerhouse thespian has been bringing the drama for decades.

Condon recently earned major awards buzz for her role as Siobhán Súilleabháin in Martin McDonagh's The Banshees of Inisherin. The film also stars Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan, who've earned their own awards recognition, too.

From her Irish roots to her love for animals, here's everything to know about Kerry Condon.

Kerry Condon is Irish

Though she does a stellar job at masking her accent when playing American roles, Kerry Condon is actually Irish. She was born in County Tipperary in Ireland on Jan. 9, 1983.

She's not an 'overnight sensation'

The Banshees of Inisherin has definitely been a breakthrough, but Condon is no rookie when it comes to acting. According to IMDb, the actress got her start back in 1999, starring in Angela's Ashes as well as the Irish TV series, Ballykissangel. That means she's been in the business for more than 20 years.

In the years since Ballykissangel, she's done plays, TV shows and films and has collaborated multiple times with Martin McDonagh, who wrote (and directed) Banshees with her in mind.

Condon has credits on productions such as Anatomy of Hope, Rome, The Walking Dead, Luck, Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri and Better Call Saul. She's also lent her voice to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, voicing F.R.I.D.A.Y. — a fictional artificial intelligence — in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Spiderman: Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

And though she's grateful for the fame and recognition she's finally receiving after Banshees, she didn't mind being low-key.

"I'm a bit of a recluse too, to be honest. It was nice flying under the radar," she told Screen Daily. "I was making lots of money and my life was lovely. I guess I felt hard done by when I would be down to the last two or three [actresses] but not get parts. I was like, 'What [is] it going to take for me to be the one who gets it?' Hopefully Banshees is what it's going to take."

She's a longtime friend of Colin Farrell

The on-screen chemistry Condon shares with Farrell as squabbling siblings is no fluke: it's rooted in the fact that the two have known each other for eons.

"I knew Colin from a very long time ago, my second job ever was this TV show called Ballykissangel, and it was very early on in his career that we were both on this show," she told Screen Rant.

"Then, we knew each other, and we did this other movie called Intermission in Ireland, another Irish movie about, like, 16 years ago. Basically, it wasn't my first time meeting him, and that helps, that was the first thing that kind of helped. I didn't have to get to know him."

She also gave a bit more insight on their relationship when speaking to the Los Angeles Times, saying, "We just joke with each other, make each other laugh."

But when it came to playing her pal's sister in Banshees, Condon had to be quite focused.

"I also had to think about how when you're with your brother there's nothing sexual — and you have to really think about that if you're in a room with Colin Farrell," she joked. "I can't be concerned about my appearance or how I look when I say a particular line."

Monica Schipper/WireImage

She's a top contender at the upcoming SAG & Academy Awards

Condon has been a top favorite during awards season this year. She was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for best supporting actress—motion picture and she recently snagged a BAFTA Award for best actress in a supporting role.

Condon is also up for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role at this weekend's SAG Awards, and she's nominated for an Academy Award for best supporting actress.

She's a hardcore animal lover

When she's not wowing critics and movie-goers on screen, the 40-year-old actress owns a farm in Seattle, where she takes care of horses.

Following her nine-episode stint as a jockey on HBO's Luck, Condon detailed her long history with horses, telling Vulture, "I'm used to riding horses. My father used to breed horses when I was a child. I grew up in Tipperary, in the country, and lots of people have horses there. If my parents hadn't been in the business, we would have them anyway, as pets."

During her BAFTA acceptance speech, the Ireland native also gave a special shoutout to her animals, saying, "I have to say think you to my horses and dogs because they gave me so much love and gave me so much meaning in my life."