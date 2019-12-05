Everything to Know About Emma Stone's Fiancé SNL Director Dave McCary

Emma Stone will soon be Mrs. Dave McCary!

On Wednesday, the Saturday Night Live director shared a sweet Instagram photo, revealing that he and Stone, 31, are engaged.

The shot, which he simply captioned “💕,” shows Stone happily showing off her engagement ring as they both flash wide smiles.

Stone and McCary, 34, have been an item since 2017 after first meeting when the Oscar-winning actress hosted SNL at the end of 2016 and starred in the sketch “Wells for Boys,” which McCary directed.

While Stone and McCary are relatively private about their romance, the duo have been spotted together multiple times and enjoyed a date night in New York City in April.

Keep reading below to learn more about Stone’s husband-to-be.

He’s kind and confident.

After the pair got together, a source told PEOPLE in 2017 that they are a great match as “Dave has this core of kindness and sweetness.”

“He’s tall and fit, confident and funny. He’s not someone who seeks the spotlight,” the source added.

He’s best friends with fellow writer, comedian and SNL star Kyle Mooney.

McCary and Kyle Mooney have been friends since the sixth grade. The duo co-founded the comedy troupe Good Neighbor with fellow SNL cast member Beck Bennett and Nick Rutherford.

McCary, Mooney, 35, and Bennett joined SNL for its 39th season in 2013, on which McCary works as a segment director.

McCary also shows off his bromance with Mooney on his Instagram by frequently sharing hilarious moments of the SNL star.

He’s a 3-time Emmy nominee.

McCary was nominated for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series in 2016, 2017 and 2018 for his work on Saturday Night Live.

He’s from San Diego, California.

McCray attended USC with Mooney.

He directed a comedy-drama.

Image zoom Emma Stone and Dave McCary

In 2017, McCary directed Brigsby Bear, which stars Mooney and premiered at Sundance Film Festival in January of that year. The film was McCary’s feature directorial debut.

RELATED: Emma Stone and Boyfriend Dave McCary Step Out for Dinner in New York City

Stone attended the premiere and the pair were spotted as part of a group that left the Los Angeles event together.

He doesn’t care about fame.

“He’s never wanted to be famous himself, he’s wanted to showcase his funny friends and make work that lets him hang out with them,” a source told PEOPLE in 2017.

“Even in party situations he’s low-key and doesn’t crave attention and is okay bouncing and doing something more chill.”